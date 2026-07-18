US-Iran news LIVE: Iran claims 2 tankers exploded in Hormuz, US denies; sirens go off in Bahrain

Iran says three killed in fresh strikes

As bombing intensified in the region, Iran said three people were killed in US strikes.

Hormuz tensions flare

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that two oil tankers directed by "deceptive American intelligence agencies" exploded after hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, which the US military quickly denied.

The Revolutionary Guards also said on state television they "stopped" four ships trying to transit the critical waterway.

US says attacks continue to degrade Iran's military capabilities

US forces, meanwhile, reported striking Iran with attacks designed to "continue degrading Iranian military capabilities," according to a statement by US Central Command shared on X.

In the biggest escalation since the foes resumed hostilities, Iran accused US forces of targeting civilian infrastructure, including an airport, a railway station and two bridges, and said it had struck US assets across the region.