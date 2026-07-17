Jennifer Winget's bridal gown trial video goes viral amid reports of private UK wedding with businessman William Ishmael

For the past few months, Jennifer Winget's personal life has been the subject of constant speculation, with reports linking the actor to Singapore-based businessman William Ishmael. The rumours have now reached a new high after fresh claims suggested the couple got married in a private ceremony in the UK on July 16. While Jennifer has remained silent on the reports, a behind-the-scenes video from her bridal gown trial has gone viral online. Jennifer Winget's stunning bridal gown fitting video reignites wedding rumours with William Ishmael.

Bridal gown trial video grabs attention Jennifer Winget's bridal gown trial video has taken over social media, giving fans what appears to be a rare look at her wedding preparations. Originally shared by Karleo Fashion before it was seemingly removed from the brand's page, the behind-the-scenes footage shows the actor trying different versions of her custom-designed bridal gown before choosing the final one.

The video captures Jennifer through various fitting sessions as she fine-tunes every aspect of the dress, from its silhouette to the fabric and finishing touches. Another clip shows Jennifer adjusting her veil during one of the last trial fittings. She is seen wearing an elegant white strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, detailed thread embroidery and delicate hand-sewn beadwork.

Soon after, a fan page stitched together several photos and videos documenting her bridal journey, from the first design sketches to the final fitting, giving fans an even closer look at the process.