Did Brenda Fricker have children? Inside ‘Home Alone 2’ actor's family with late husband Barry Davis

The 'Home Alone' movies are one of the legendary Hollywood film series ever created. And the role of the Pigeon Lady in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," the second instalment in the series, remains one of the most iconic characters in the film series. Brenda Fricker holds up her Oscar after winning the Best Supporting Actress category at Academy Awards on March 26, 1990. (REUTERS)

Those who have loved the series, especially "Home Alone 2," found out that the actor behind the Pigeon Lady in the film, Brenda Fricker, has passed away at the age of 81. Despite only a limited appearance in the film, the Irish actor won the hearts of viewers with an unforgettable portrayal of the character. But beyond “Home Alone 2”, she most famously starred in the 1989 film "My Left Foot", for which she won an Oscar in 1990 for Best Supporting Actor.

Fricker's death was confirmed on Friday by his agent, Phil Belfield. “We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her,” Belfield said in a statement on Wednesday. Her cause of death was not revealed but it was reported that she was suffering from “a period of ill health.”

Brenda Fricker's death has sparked a massive interest in her life, family and acting career. One of the key areas of interest remains her family: the late actor's marriage to her late husband, Barry Davis. Fricker never remarried after Davis's death in a tragic accident in 1990.

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Who Was Barry Davis, Brenda Fricker's Husband? Brenda Fricker and Barry Davis, an Irish television director, got married in 1979. Davis (sometimes also spelt as Davies) was a prolific writer and director in British television in the 1970s and 1980s. His credits include Oppenheimer (1980), Telford's Change (1979), "Late Starter" (1985) and Coronation Street, according to IMDB. Barry Davis also won one BAFTA Award.

Brenda Fricker and Barry Davies' marriage lasted for nine years before their divorce was finalized in 1988. But the couple reconciled soon after and remained friends till Davis's death in an accident.

The couple did not have any children.

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