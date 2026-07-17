Brenda Fricker cause of death: Oscar-winning Irish actress dies at 81, tributes pour in ‘We will never see…’

Irish actress Brenda Fricker, renowned for her Oscar-winning performance in the 1989 film My Left Foot, as well as her memorable roles in Home Alone 2 and the television series Casualty, has passed away at the age of 81. he passed away peacefully in her cherished home in Dublin. Irish actress Brenda Fricker, known for her Oscar-winning role in My Left Foot, has died at 81. Her agent expressed that the world feels her absence profoundly. (X@InMemoriamX)

“Our hearts are broken, as the divine and absolute legend #BrendaFricker left the world peacefully yesterday evening,” reads a post shared by Belfield & Ward Instagram. “Always in our hearts.”

Brenda Fricker cause of death: Condolences pour in In a statement, Fricker's agent Phil Belfield stated: “We will never see her like again and the world is lesser for the lack of her.”

“I was honoured to know, love and work with her and she will always have a place in my heart and in the heart of so many film and TV fans the world over,” he added. However, her cause of death hasn't been revealed yet. In a 2025 interview with The Guardian, she stated that she experienced physical discomfort and had difficulty breathing.

“I’m just dying, every day in pain,” she told the publication. “I’ll probably live to be 100.”

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Fricker received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1990 for her portrayal of Daniel Day-Lewis's mother in My Left Foot.

She portrayed nurse Megan Roach in the BBC series Casualty starting in 1986, concluding her role in 2010; additionally, she was famously known as the pigeon lady in the 1992 sequel to Home Alone.

Meanwhile, several tributes poured in for the late actress, with Ireland's Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) Simon Harris saying that he was "deeply saddened" by the demise of "a national treasure".

"She was a consummate performer who graced our screens and stages with remarkable talent and authenticity. Brenda brought depth and humanity to every role she undertook," he stated.

"She truly was among the greatest exports this country has ever produced and an ambassador for Irish talent on the world stage. Quite simply, we will never see the like of her ever again."

Edward Walsh, the US ambassador to Ireland, remembered her as "a giant of Irish film" and hailed her "unforgettable" role in My Left Foot.

Taking to X, he said: "From Dublin to Hollywood, her work brought Ireland's stories to the world and inspired generations on both sides of the Atlantic.

“She leaves a remarkable legacy, and I extend my deepest condolences to her family, friends, and all who loved her.”