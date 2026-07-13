Digger trailer: An unrecognisable Tom Cruise goes wild to complete another mission; fans say he is coming for the Oscar

Digger trailer: After months of anticipation, the makers of Tom Cruise's Digger have released the official trailer of the film. And as many predicted it, the film presents Tom Cruise in a completely unrecognisable avatar- with his face covered in make-up. He plays Digger Rockwell, and the man may have set off a massive global ecological disaster. The political comedy presents itself as a satire on ecological collapse and climate change. Tom Cruise in a still from Digger, which releases in theatres on October 2.

About the trailer The trailer opens with Tom's Digger being presented with an unimaginable crisis. Sporting a thick Southern accent, he plays a billionaire whose company is somehow responsible for having set off an ecological disaster by causing a glacier to shift significantly. “That glacier over there in Greenland shifts five feet. Now, this desk in front of me is bigger than five feet. My dick is a tenth of that size,” he says, irritated, over a zoom call.

John Goodman portrays the US president who accompanied Digger in an unprecedented mission, where he is shocked along with the rest of the cabinet, that this mission could ultimately cost the government $18 trillion to fix the situation. As the consequences of his actions threaten to spiral beyond control, Digger, the most powerful man, embarks on a frantic mission to prove to the world that he alone can save humanity before the disaster he unleashes destroys everything. “When all else fails, you hit ’em with the truth. You know the hard truth,” Digger says at the end of the trailer as it closes on a montage of wild, shocking shots on how wild the journey transforms into.