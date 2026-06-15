BBC layoffs: UK broadcaster to cut hundreds of jobs, news team to be downsized, says report

The United Kingdom's British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is preparing to cut hundreds of jobs from its main news operation next week as part of the first stage of a wider cost-cutting programme, as discussions with ministers over the broadcaster's future funding arrangements enter their final phase, a new report said. People use the front entrance of the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London. (AFP)

Teams across the organisation have been instructed to reduce spending by roughly 10 per cent under broader plans that could lead to around 2,000 jobs being cut in a move to save hundreds of millions of pounds, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

BBC to cut hundreds of jobs The BBC's news department is expected to be the first area to reveal its proposals next week. Sources familiar with the matter told FT that hundreds of positions are likely to be affected. News operations account for around a quarter of the broadcaster's workforce of more than 20,000 employees.

The planned announcement is expected to have an impact on certain radio programmes, and the report said audiences could notice the changes across BBC services.

Most spending within the division, which provides news content for the BBC's television channels, apps, website and regional services, is linked to staffing, a source told the publication. As a result, the number of job cuts is expected to be higher than in many other parts of the organisation.

Other areas, including content teams, have greater flexibility to reduce expenditure in areas that do not involve staff, it added.

BBC director-general Matt Brittin told FT last month that staff feedback indicated the need to avoid "salami slicing" teams, which could leave employees carrying heavier workloads while the firm works towards long-term financial stability.

The broadcaster reportedly also introduced organisation-wide controls on hiring and travel. It reduced spending on management consultants and cut costs linked to conferences, awards ceremonies and events.

Investments in future a key plan Brittin faces the challenge of reducing expenditure in current operations while continuing to fund future projects, including improvements to the iPlayer streaming platform and a larger presence on YouTube.

Ministers are now considering options for a revised licence fee model, and officials are reportedly looking at whether charges could be extended to private streaming platforms, according to the Financial Times.

At present, viewers must pay a licence fee to watch live television on any channel or to access BBC iPlayer. However, no licence fee is required for watching on-demand films and television programmes on streaming services such as Netflix.

Media layoffs The reports of job cuts come just over a month after US-based The Associated Press reportedly cut 20 journalism positions in the United States as part of a restructuring plan that put greater focus on visual reporting and alternative sources of income rather than print journalism.

Earlier this year, The Washington Post, owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, reduced its workforce by one-third.