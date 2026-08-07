Who are Lindsay Clancy's ex-in-laws? Meet Patrick Clancy's family as former father-in-law testifies in murder trial

His testimony came alongside evidence from Lindsay’s longtime friends, former co-workers and medical experts.

Christopher, the father of Patrick Clancy, described the family before the January 2023 tragedy and told jurors, “They [were] like the all-American family.”

Lindsay Clancy’s former father-in-law, Christopher Clancy, took the witness stand on Wednesday as her Massachusetts murder trial continued.

As the trial draws attention to Patrick Clancy’s family, many readers are wondering who Lindsay Clancy ’s former in-laws are and what is publicly known about them.

During his testimony, Christopher recalled the family life before the killings and said, “They [were] like the all-American family.”

Christopher Clancy is Patrick Clancy's father and Lindsay Clancy's former father-in-law. He worked in the construction industry and appeared as a witness in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial on Wednesday, where he described the family before the January 2023 tragedy.

According to trial coverage, he described Lindsay and Patrick as caring parents and spoke about their close family relationship before the tragedy changed their lives. Christopher’s testimony is one of several witness accounts presented during the ongoing trial.

Who are Patrick Clancy’s mother, sisters and brother? Patrick Clancy’s mother is Susan “Sue” Clancy. Public reports identify her as a registered nurse who worked in labor and delivery. She has largely stayed out of the public spotlight.

Patrick also has two sisters, Erin Donahue and Laura Sullivan. Following the deaths of Patrick and Lindsay’s three children, the sisters joined Patrick to launch the Heard With Love Foundation, a nonprofit that supports families affected by postpartum mental health challenges.

Also Read: When did Patrick Clancy remarry? Inside Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband's new life as murder trial unfolds

Ryan Clancy is Patrick Clancy's brother. Family records place him in Beaufort, South Carolina, though he has kept a low public profile.

Patrick Clancy’s extended family Patrick Clancy’s paternal grandparents were Christopher F. Clancy Sr. and Nancy E. Clancy. Christopher Sr. worked in commercial real estate in Massachusetts before his death in 2018. Nancy died in 2021.

As the trial continues, several members of Patrick Clancy’s family have appeared in court either as witnesses or through references during testimony.

However, much of their personal lives remain private, and only information confirmed through public records, trial proceedings and published reports has been made available.

Note: Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).