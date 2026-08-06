Patrick Clancy 'changed shoes'? Viral theory sparks blame game amid Lindsay Clancy trial; ‘had a mistress…he did it’

A theory that Patrick Clancy may have ‘changed his shoes’ has gone viral amid the Lindsay Clancy trial. The ex-husband of the woman who killed their three children has since remarried and lives in Manhattan. Former husband of Lindsay Clancy, Patrick Clancy, leaves the Plymouth Superior courthouse after testifying, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (REUTERS)

Patrick tied the knot with Dr Rachel Danis in April 2026. He moved to New York after the tragedy involving his family in January 2023. As per reports, Patrick was in a relationship with Rachel by February 2024.

Focus on Patrick has come after he testified in his ex-wife's trial about her ‘spiral’ after their third child was born. Many people on X have made allegations about Patrick given his relationship with Rachel. To be sure, these allegations come from unverified sources. Authorities have squarely convicted Lindsay for strangling the children and she's the one on trial.

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However, these allegations have sparked interest in Patrick's movement and now alleged photos of CCTV footage have been shared online claiming that Patrick ‘changed shoes’. The footage is reportedly from a CVS outlet.

Patrick Clancy ‘changed shoes’? Viral theory spreads The post mentioned “Patrick Clancy said he went to CVS to pick up medicine and then went to pick up the food takeout order and then went directly home to find Lindsay and the kids.”

It added “So when (and why) did he change his shoes? Top photos CVS; bottom at the restaurant getting their takeout.”