This Mumbai founder went from ₹30,000 salary to ₹67 crore net worth, now invests ₹52 lakh monthly

Gajendra Kothari, the co-founder of Etica Wealth, has revealed that he puts ₹52 lakh into mutual fund SIPs every month, and has a net worth of ₹67 crore. During a recent appearance on Kunal Jaisingh’s podcast, the Mumbai-based entrepreneur opened up about his wealth management strategy and advised youngsters to start saving as early as possible to see the magic of compounding. Gajendra Kothari is the co-founder of Etica Wealth

From ‘middle class’ family to Mumbai crorepati On his website, Kothari describes himself as “a very average person born to a middle-class family” in Jorhat, Assam. These are the words he also used during the podcast, telling the host that he grew up in a middle class family and came to Mumbai with very little.

Kothari revealed that when he first came to Mumbai in 2004, he shared a tiny apartment in Andheri with two other people. The rent for the apartment was ₹6,000, and each person paid ₹2,000.

Kothari’s salary at the time was ₹30,000. “I led a very modest life,” he recalled. “But I worked very hard.”

On his website, he added: “16 years ago, when I first came to Mumbai like any young person with dreams in my eyes, standing on the Marine Drive promenade, I wondered, will I be able to live in any of these sea-facing houses one day.”

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On the importance of saving Gajendra Kothari, a personal finance advisor, admitted that he only started investing in mutual funds at the age of 30. He is today a strong advocate for investing right, expounding on the benefits of compound interest in growing wealth.

“I realised that if you want to build long-term wealth, you need to invest in equities,” he said, explaining that most Indian families still believe in real estate, fixed deposits and gold.