Trump's hair sparks ‘new wig’ buzz as POTUS' videos go viral on social media; ‘can’t stop laughing…'

President Donald Trump sparked a buzz online with many pointing out his hair looked different. This sparked allegations that the Republican had gotten a ‘new wig’ as photos and videos of Trump's hair quickly went viral. President Donald Trump's appearance in Las Vegas sparked buzz about his hair. (AFP) Trump, 80, was speaking in Las Vegas late Wednesday when many noticed the change in his hair. This comes after his hair was seen blowing in the wind, a couple of days back, showing more of the president's scalp than usual. Here's what social media users had to say about Trump's hair. Trump's hair sparks ‘new wig’ buzz online One person shared a video of Trump from when his hair was blowing in the wind and wrote “Trump’s hair 2 days ago. Now he has big blonde rug on his head!”.

Even Russian state-backed media RT posted a video and wrote “Trump has great new hairstyle — commentators”.

Yet another wrote “President Donald Trump appeared in Las Vegas Wednesday with a noticeably fuller head of hair than he had just days earlier, sparking immediate online debate. ;Is Trump rocking a wig, or what the he!l is going on here?' journalist Aaron Rupar wrote. Video from Sunday showed wind revealing significantly more of his scalp than was visible at Wednesday's event. However, the more significant question is why his team feels the need to manage every detail of his appearance so aggressively, rather than answering concerning questions regarding Trump’s health.”