Trump's hair sparks ‘new wig’ buzz as POTUS' videos go viral on social media; ‘can’t stop laughing…'
President Donald Trump sparked a buzz online as many pointed out his hair looked different with some alleging he was wearing a ‘new wig’.
President Donald Trump sparked a buzz online with many pointing out his hair looked different. This sparked allegations that the Republican had gotten a ‘new wig’ as photos and videos of Trump's hair quickly went viral.
Trump, 80, was speaking in Las Vegas late Wednesday when many noticed the change in his hair. This comes after his hair was seen blowing in the wind, a couple of days back, showing more of the president's scalp than usual.
Here's what social media users had to say about Trump's hair.
Trump's hair sparks ‘new wig’ buzz online
One person shared a video of Trump from when his hair was blowing in the wind and wrote “Trump’s hair 2 days ago. Now he has big blonde rug on his head!”.
Even Russian state-backed media RT posted a video and wrote “Trump has great new hairstyle — commentators”.
Yet another wrote “President Donald Trump appeared in Las Vegas Wednesday with a noticeably fuller head of hair than he had just days earlier, sparking immediate online debate. ;Is Trump rocking a wig, or what the he!l is going on here?' journalist Aaron Rupar wrote. Video from Sunday showed wind revealing significantly more of his scalp than was visible at Wednesday's event. However, the more significant question is why his team feels the need to manage every detail of his appearance so aggressively, rather than answering concerning questions regarding Trump’s health.”
Another said “I can’t stop laughing at Trump’s new wig. Or whatever the F$&k that creature on his head is.” One person also quipped “Trump has a new toupee.”
While most criticized Trump's apparent new hairdo, some posted in support of the President.
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“I’m loving President Trump’s hairdo,” one wrote, while another said “I do NOT care what anyone says. This is proof that President Trump is aging in reverse. His hair looks absolutely amazing today.”
Does Donald Trump wear a wig? What to know
The allegations of Trump wearing a wig is not new. In fact, these rumors have been doggedly following the president for years.
In 2015, he addressed the rumors, during his first presidential campaign. Trump was speaking in South Carolina when he told the audience that his hair was very much real.
“I don't wear a toupee, it's my hair, I swear,” he said, as per reports. At the time, Trump had brought out a copy of The New York Times and said the paper accused him of wearing a toupee. The president went so far as to call a woman on-stage to take a closer look and even tug at his hair.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More