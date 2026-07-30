Who is Patrick Clancy’s new wife? What we know after lawyer reveals remarriage in Lindsay Clancy case

Patrick Clancy, the former husband of Massachusetts nurse Lindsay Clancy, has remarried more than three years after the deaths of the couple’s three children, according to remarks made by Lindsay’s attorney during a recent court hearing. Former husband of Lindsay Clancy, Patrick Clancy, leaves the Plymouth Superior courthouse after testifying. (REUTERS)

The disclosure came as Lindsay Clancy prepares to stand trial on charges that she murdered the couple’s children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, in January 2023. She has pleaded not guilty, with her defense arguing she was suffering from severe postpartum mental illness at the time of the alleged crimes.

Who is Patrick Clancy’s new wife? According to People, Patrick Clancy is now married to Dr Rachel Danis, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist.

Patrick has not publicly commented on his remarriage, and the relationship was first referenced in court by Lindsay’s attorney, Kevin Reddington.

"Patrick Clancy has suffered one of the worst tragedies that anyone could ever suffer," Reddington said during the hearing.

"How that guy is not an emotional basketcase is beyond me, and he is trying hard to move on with his life. As the court is aware, they're divorced, he's remarried, he has a family," the attorney added.

What happened in the Lindsay Clancy case? Lindsay Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, was arrested after prosecutors alleged she fatally strangled the couple’s three children at their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on January 24, 2023.

According to investigators, Patrick had left the house to pick up food and medication after Lindsay asked him to do so. Court filings state that when he returned, he found the bedroom door locked and later discovered Lindsay outside after what authorities said was an apparent suicide attempt.

After asking where the children were, Patrick found them in the basement with exercise bands around their necks and called 911 while attempting to resuscitate them. Cora and Dawson died the same day, while infant Callan died several days later.

What is Lindsay Clancy's defense? Reddington has argued that Lindsay Clancy was experiencing severe postpartum depression and undiagnosed postpartum psychosis, contending that untreated mental illness contributed to the deaths.

During an earlier court appearance in 2023, he said, "Our society fails miserably in treating women with postpartum depression or even postpartum psychosis. This is a situation that clearly was a product of mental illness," according to CNN.

Prosecutors dispute that claim. Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague has argued that evidence suggests Lindsay was aware of her actions, citing, among other things, internet searches allegedly found during the investigation, including searches for "ways to kill."

The trial is expected to examine whether Lindsay Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths or whether her mental state at the time affected her legal culpability.