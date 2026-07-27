Mitch McConnell releases new ‘proof of life’ photo from hospital: Is Kentucky Senator getting back to work?

Senator Mitch McConnell's office and the Senate's attending physician offered fresh details about his health on Monday. This comes as speculations about the senator's condition have been spreading online and in the media. Senator Mitch McConnell shared new photo (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mitch McConnell shares update and ‘proof of life’ photo McConnell's office released a photo of the senator from the hospital. He can be seen smiling alongside his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

“I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders,” McConnell said. He added that he would miss the annual "Fancy Farm" event in Kentucky this year because of his recovery.

Will Mitch McConnell return to work? Senator says he's not yet ready to get back to work in the Senate.

"I'm still working hard to get back to my full schedule of work in the Senate and in Kentucky, keeping up with intense physical therapy per my doctors' orders," he said.

He also said he would not be able to attend the annual "Fancy Farm" event in Kentucky this year because of his recovery. “As always, I appreciate all of your continued well wishes, and I'm looking forward to getting back to the Senate and to Kentucky soon,” McConnell added.

And earlier statements by physician made clear that he is not ready to return to the office. "His bout with childhood polio continues to be a significant factor in his mobility. He is not yet medically cleared to leave the rehab facility and return to the office.”