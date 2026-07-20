Mitch McConnell: Senator's office staff walks away as reporter demands video ‘proof of life’; watch

Questions surrounding Senator Mitch McConnell's health continued to grow after a video shared by reporter Nicholas A Ballasy showed one of the senator's top staff members walking away without answering a question. Senator Mitch McConnell's aide declined to answer questions about releasing a video statement amid health speculation (AP Photo)

McConnell who is 84, has been hospitalized since June 14 after a fall that briefly left him unconscious. He later said he also developed a mild case of pneumonia and has since been moved to a rehabilitation center.

Aide avoids answering on video statement Senator Mitch McConnell's Senior Communications Adviser, Robert Steurer, walked away when asked if the senator should release a video statement in addition to the photo his office posted, while McConnell remains hospitalized since June 14, reporter Nicholas A Ballasy said in a post on X, along with a video.

The moment quickly drew reactions online, with many users questioning McConnell's condition and Steurer's silence.

The moment quickly drew reactions on social media as,

One user wrote, “You know this man is on LinkedIn every night looking for another job. He's probably cleaned out his desk already.”

Another commented, “It's clear Steurer needs to held accountable and prosecuted if it's discovered that he covered up the fact that McConnell's brain or entire body is dead.”

A third user wrote, “Obvious from his body language, McConnell is dead or on life support.”

Others added, “It’s fraud if these guys are still getting paid”