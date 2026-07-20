Mitch McConnell's staff under fire over hospital photos: ‘Should put out video…’

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell's staff came under fire after two photos from the hospital were shared online. They came as a proof of life as speculation began to mount about the 84-year-old Republican due to his prolonged absence from Capitol Hill. U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell's staff has come under fire after his hospital photos sparked a row online. (REUTERS)

The first photo showed McConnell in bed next to wife Elaine Chao, holding the day's newspaper in hand. The other photo showed McConnell standing up. While Donald Trump loyalist and far-right activist Laura Loomer decried the first photo as being AI-generated, conspiracy theorists raised doubts about the second picture as well, many pointing to the fact that McConnell appeared to be wearing the same shirt in both photos.

These photos have further fueled speculations about whether Mitch McConnell is dead and people have been seeking something more concrete as proof of life. To be sure, the official statement from McConnell's side is that he's recovering and has been kept under observation. Amid this, journalist Nicholas A Ballasy posed a tough question to McConnell's Senior Communications Adviser, Robert Steurer.

The video of their interaction was posted on X.