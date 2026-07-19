Mitch McConnell: Which hospital is Kentucky Senator in for rehab now? Journo says ‘check his Medicare bills’

Senator Mitch McConnell's June 12 hospitalization and his prolonged absence from the Senate have sharply divided the Republicans. It has been five weeks and one day, as of Saturday, July 18, since Mitch McConnel remains in hospital. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at an event, Aug. 2, 2025, in Fancy Farm. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

His office had said that the Kentucky Senator was recovering - a stance that was repeated when McConnell missed a Senate vote late in June. Around the same time, TMZ reported on a purported 911 call at McConnell's residence on the day of his hospitalization which showed EMS responding to a person experiencing cardiac arrest.

The report sparked a deluge of theories about the Senator's health, especially by MAGA conspiracy theorists like Laura Loomer who claimed McConnell was "brain dead". Such was the noise around it that a slew of updates came pouring in from the Senator's camp as "proof of life."

First, it came as internet personalities posting on social media about their recent conversation with McConnell. Then came a hospital photo with his wife, Elaine Chao. Then, on Saturday, his office released another photo of Mitch McConnell from the hospital.

It showed the 84-year-old Senator alongside a physician attending to him. Along with the photo, McConnell's office said that he has been moved to a rehabilitation center and is recovering.

Here's the new photo: