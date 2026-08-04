Theatre evacuated after moviegoer farts during Spider-Man screening: 'Green Goblin drops a bomb'

A screening of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' in Colombia took an unexpected turn after a foul smell forced moviegoers to evacuate the theatre midway through the film. The odour was so overpowering that audience members abandoned their seats and gathered outside the auditorium while staff dealt with the situation. A viral video shows dozens of moviegoers standing outside the auditorium. (X/@ColombiaOscura)

According to a report by the New York Post, the incident took place on Sunday at the Cine Colombia multiplex inside the Plaza Bocagrande shopping centre in Cartagena. The smell originated after one of the audience members suffered an extreme fart attack, disrupting the screening.

The auditorium reportedly filled with the stench about halfway through the movie, prompting hundreds of viewers to rush out into the hallway. A video going viral online shows dozens of moviegoers standing outside the auditorium alongside someone dressed in a Spiderman suit.