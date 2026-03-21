Woman spotted working on laptop during ‘Dhurandhar 2’ 11 pm theatre show, video goes viral

The now viral moment was shared by Instagram user Khushi Batra, who posted a clip from inside the theatre. The video shows a woman seated among other viewers, focused on her laptop while the film plays on the big screen. The glow of the screen stands out in the otherwise dark hall, making the moment hard to miss.

A late night screening of Dhurandhar 2 has grabbed attention online after a woman was spotted working on her laptop inside a cinema hall during the 11 pm show. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, released worldwide on March 19 and has been drawing crowds across theatres.

Internet reacts with mixed opinions The clip has triggered a wave of reactions, with users divided over whether the act was relatable or inappropriate. One user wrote, “Work from anywhere has gone too far now.” Another commented, “This is exactly what burnout looks like, even movies are not a break anymore.”

A third user said, “Honestly, I feel bad. People cannot even disconnect for two hours.” Another added, “Why come to a theatre if you have to work. Just stay home.”

At the same time, some users found humour in the situation. “Corporate life is so intense that even a movie night becomes a work shift,” one comment read. Another said, “Deadlines do not care if Ranveer Singh is on screen.”

All about Dhurandhar 2 The film, led by Ranveer Singh, is a high octane spy thriller that continues the story from its predecessor. Alongside Singh, the sequel features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 opened in theatres on March 19 to strong anticipation. The first instalment of the franchise had earned around ₹1300 crore worldwide and continued its theatrical run for months after its December release.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)