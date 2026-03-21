Woman spotted working on laptop during ‘Dhurandhar 2’ 11 pm theatre show, video goes viral
A woman was seen working on a laptop during a late night ‘Dhurandhar 2’ show, sparking debate online.
A late night screening of Dhurandhar 2 has grabbed attention online after a woman was spotted working on her laptop inside a cinema hall during the 11 pm show. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar, released worldwide on March 19 and has been drawing crowds across theatres.
(Also read: Bengaluru woman seen working on laptop inside movie theatre in viral pic: 'Work From (Cinema) Hall')
The now viral moment was shared by Instagram user Khushi Batra, who posted a clip from inside the theatre. The video shows a woman seated among other viewers, focused on her laptop while the film plays on the big screen. The glow of the screen stands out in the otherwise dark hall, making the moment hard to miss.
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts with mixed opinions
The clip has triggered a wave of reactions, with users divided over whether the act was relatable or inappropriate. One user wrote, “Work from anywhere has gone too far now.” Another commented, “This is exactly what burnout looks like, even movies are not a break anymore.”
A third user said, “Honestly, I feel bad. People cannot even disconnect for two hours.” Another added, “Why come to a theatre if you have to work. Just stay home.”
At the same time, some users found humour in the situation. “Corporate life is so intense that even a movie night becomes a work shift,” one comment read. Another said, “Deadlines do not care if Ranveer Singh is on screen.”
All about Dhurandhar 2
The film, led by Ranveer Singh, is a high octane spy thriller that continues the story from its predecessor. Alongside Singh, the sequel features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 opened in theatres on March 19 to strong anticipation. The first instalment of the franchise had earned around ₹1300 crore worldwide and continued its theatrical run for months after its December release.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More