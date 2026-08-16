Who is Saritha Komatireddy? All about her family, net worth as President Trump endorses Letitia James opponent

Komatireddy thanked Trump for the endorsement and said she was ready to take on James.

Trump endorsed Komatireddy on August 15, calling James a “total disaster” and backing her Republican challenger in the November election.

Republican New York Attorney General candidate Saritha Komatireddy has emerged as a high-profile challenger to incumbent Democrat Letitia James after President Donald Trump endorsed her campaign, bringing renewed attention to the Indian-American lawyer's career, family background and political rise.

The endorsement adds another layer to a race shaped by the long-running political battle between Trump and James. James' office pursued a civil fraud case against Trump and his company, while the Trump administration's Justice Department later brought a mortgage-fraud case against James that was dismissed.

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Who is Saritha Komatireddy? Komatireddy, 41, is a former federal prosecutor, lawyer and Republican candidate for New York attorney general. She was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Missouri, according to profiles of her career. She has spent more than a decade in federal law enforcement and is now a partner at the law firm Holtzman Vogel. NY1 has described her as a former federal prosecutor with more than a decade of experience in the Eastern District of New York.

Her legal career includes work on terrorism, narcotics trafficking, cybercrime, money laundering, fraud and foreign public corruption cases. The New York Republican Party says she prosecuted cases involving Al Qaeda, ISIS and Mexican drug cartels while working as a federal prosecutor. She also served as chief of staff of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Komatireddy graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School. Before joining the federal prosecution system, she clerked for then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She later became a lecturer at Columbia Law School.

Saritha Komatireddy's Indian family background Komatireddy is the daughter of Indian immigrants from Telangana.

Komatireddy has spoken about her Indian-American background during her political campaign and has been described as the first candidate from a Telugu background to receive the Republican nomination for the statewide attorney general race.

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Is Saritha Komatireddy married? Komatireddy is married and a mother of four children. Her campaign's official biography describes her as a “proud mother of four,” while earlier reporting on her campaign also identified her as a married mother of four.

However, reliable public sources do not provide substantial information about her husband or children, including their names, professions or ages.

What is Saritha Komatireddy's net worth? Komatireddy's professional background suggests a substantial legal career: she is a partner at Holtzman Vogel and previously worked as a federal prosecutor and senior DEA official. But those positions alone do not provide a basis for calculating her personal wealth.

Campaign-finance records offer a clearer picture of the money surrounding her political campaign. Transparency USA currently lists about $1.16 million in total contributions to her 2026 campaign committee and about $890,000 in expenditures. Those figures represent campaign finances, not Komatireddy's personal net worth.

The largest individual contributor listed by Transparency USA is Geetha Komatireddy, with about $397,412 in contributions to the campaign.

Why is Komatireddy challenging Letitia James? Komatireddy's campaign is built heavily around public safety, crime and the role of the attorney general's office.

She has accused James of focusing too heavily on political and civil matters while arguing that the office should concentrate more on prosecuting crime. In a March interview with NY1, she outlined her priorities as she sought to unseat James.

Komatireddy now enters the general-election campaign with one of the Republican Party's most prominent endorsements: Trump's backing.