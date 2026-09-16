Bus mishap, NBC chopper, fatal crash: The shocking turn of events during live coverage of accident in LA's Chatsworth

We knew it was a news chopper, we knew we’d lost contact with our people out there, said US news channel NBC's anchor on Tuesday, confirming the involvement of its helicopter in the crash at a Los Angeles neighbourhood during the coverage of a road mishap. An aerial view shows the burning wreckage of an NBC News helicopter that crashed while covering a report of a deadly Metro bus collision, resulting in multiple casualties, in Chatsworth, Los Angeles (REUTERS) According to NBC anchor, anchor Colleen Williams, the helicopter - identified as ‘NewsChopper’ by her - “went down just before 7 o’clock” in Chatsworth on Tuesday, while it was covering a bus collision. The helicopter crash killed the photojournalist and pilot on board along with one person on the ground, NBC reported, quoting the station and officials. Timeline of the chopper crash

Before 7pm local time: NBC Los Angeles' NewsChopper4, which also operated for Telemundo 52, was flying in the Chatsworth area while covering a deadly bus crash. Several news helicopters were reportedly in the area. The chopper was operated by Angel City Air. Earlier that evening: An SUV had crashed into a city bus in Chatsworth, killing two people and injuring six others. The helicopter was in the area reporting on this incident. NBC reported that the bus crash happened at 5:03 pm and that firefighters worked to free the trapped people and assess the bus passengers. Just before 7pm local time: The NBC4 helicopter went down between two commercial buildings in Chatsworth, according to an LAFD spokesperson, cited by the BBC. Witness Zareh Sevanesian was driving nearby with wife Allyona when he saw the chopper’s unusual descent. “As we were driving I looked over to my left,” NBC quoted him as saying. “I saw the helicopter — something didn’t look right. And I told my wife, ‘That helicopter is not flying right.’” Sevanesian said he saw the helicopter gradually losing altitude. Then, he said, he pulled over near the crash as fire roared.

An aerial view shows the wreckage of an NBC News helicopter that crashed while covering a report of a deadly Metro bus collision, resulting in multiple casualties, in Chatsworth, Los Angeles (REUTERS)