Who is Eliana Moreno? NBCLA's NewsChopper 4 aerial reporter covering Los Angeles from above

Eliana Moreno is a helicopter reporter who many believed was covering the Chatsworth crash in Los Angeles, California on September 15. As per reports, an NBC News helicopter crashed while covering an accident in Chatsworth where an SUV had ploughed into a Metro bus, leaving at least two dead and six injured. Eliana Moreno is a helicopter reporter based out of Los Angeles, California. (X/@elianamoreno) The helicopter crash which occurred while covering the vehicular accident left three people dead and one injured and in unknown condition. Despite fears, there is no official confirmation that Moreno was on board at the time of the helicopter crash. Also Read | Who is James Wehr's wife Emma? Irvine McLaren crash puts focus on South OC Cars & Coffee head, rider Lexi Kramer NBC LA said that they could not get a hold of their pilot or their people on board the helicopter. They later confirmed on air that the helicopter was indeed theirs.

Who is Eliana Moreno? Moreno is an aerial photographer and reporter. She graduated from Chapman University and works for NBC LA and TELEMUNDO 52 in Newschopper 4. Her X account indicates she's a journalist based out of Orange County in Los Angeles. Her LinkedIn profile notes “Since age eleven, Eliana knew she wanted to be a television news reporter.” Moreno has degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science. “Before joining the team at Angel City Air in September 2010, Eliana reported and anchored for several media outlets in Orange County in Spanish and English…In her spare time, she guest speaks at local high schools and colleges to aspiring journalists,” the profile further states. Also Read | ‘You can't pull up?’: Chilling audio as video shows exact moment NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashed Moreno is fluent in Spanish and is skilled in AVID & Final Cut editing. She's a camerawoman, anchor, producer, anchor, and spokeswoman, her LinkedIn account notes. Speaking of her job, Moreno shared on a recent Instagram post, “Aerial photography and reporting turns smoke on the horizon into critical information that saves lives and property. That's why we need @eli_in_the_heli and NewsChopper4 giving us real-time brushfire coverage that shows scale, spread, speed, and most importantly, how firefighters are working to contain a blaze. We're honored to have them as part of Whiteman Airport, and we thank them for their crucial reporting.”

Fans worried about Eliana Moreno While there is no confirmation that Moreno was on board the news helicopter that crashed, many thought they heard her voice in the final moments. “You can hear the helicopter shut off and Eliana Romero saying 'you can’t pull up',” one wrote, sharing a video of the moments ahead of the crash.

As a result, condolences began to pour in even as many expressed worries. USA Today journalist Lauren Jennings wrote “I won't share the video footage from the helicopter crash but I am praying for Eliana Moreno and the pilot. Devastating to learn one person is dead.” Another added “Just sick over this. @elianamoreno was my favorite and we know it was nbc. NBC is covering this from the ground and not saying it’s theirs, but Eliana is the only one we haven’t heard from. This is too sad. She was the sweetest and most kind-hearted person.” Yet another said “Prayers for Eliana Moreno and everyone else on board. That shit is so sad man, life is very unpredictable.”