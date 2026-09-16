Who is Eliana Moreno? NBCLA's NewsChopper 4 aerial reporter covering Los Angeles from above
Eliana Moreno is a helicopter reporter and many believed her to be on board the chopper that crashed in Los Angeles while covering the Chatsworth accident.
Eliana Moreno is a helicopter reporter who many believed was covering the Chatsworth crash in Los Angeles, California on September 15. As per reports, an NBC News helicopter crashed while covering an accident in Chatsworth where an SUV had ploughed into a Metro bus, leaving at least two dead and six injured.
The helicopter crash which occurred while covering the vehicular accident left three people dead and one injured and in unknown condition. Despite fears, there is no official confirmation that Moreno was on board at the time of the helicopter crash.
Also Read | Who is James Wehr's wife Emma? Irvine McLaren crash puts focus on South OC Cars & Coffee head, rider Lexi Kramer
NBC LA said that they could not get a hold of their pilot or their people on board the helicopter. They later confirmed on air that the helicopter was indeed theirs.
Who is Eliana Moreno?
Moreno is an aerial photographer and reporter. She graduated from Chapman University and works for NBC LA and TELEMUNDO 52 in Newschopper 4. Her X account indicates she's a journalist based out of Orange County in Los Angeles.
Her LinkedIn profile notes “Since age eleven, Eliana knew she wanted to be a television news reporter.” Moreno has degrees in Broadcast Journalism and Political Science.
“Before joining the team at Angel City Air in September 2010, Eliana reported and anchored for several media outlets in Orange County in Spanish and English…In her spare time, she guest speaks at local high schools and colleges to aspiring journalists,” the profile further states.
Also Read | ‘You can't pull up?’: Chilling audio as video shows exact moment NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashed
Moreno is fluent in Spanish and is skilled in AVID & Final Cut editing. She's a camerawoman, anchor, producer, anchor, and spokeswoman, her LinkedIn account notes.
Speaking of her job, Moreno shared on a recent Instagram post, “Aerial photography and reporting turns smoke on the horizon into critical information that saves lives and property. That's why we need @eli_in_the_heli and NewsChopper4 giving us real-time brushfire coverage that shows scale, spread, speed, and most importantly, how firefighters are working to contain a blaze. We're honored to have them as part of Whiteman Airport, and we thank them for their crucial reporting.”
Fans worried about Eliana Moreno
While there is no confirmation that Moreno was on board the news helicopter that crashed, many thought they heard her voice in the final moments. “You can hear the helicopter shut off and Eliana Romero saying 'you can’t pull up',” one wrote, sharing a video of the moments ahead of the crash.
As a result, condolences began to pour in even as many expressed worries.
USA Today journalist Lauren Jennings wrote “I won't share the video footage from the helicopter crash but I am praying for Eliana Moreno and the pilot. Devastating to learn one person is dead.”
Another added “Just sick over this. @elianamoreno was my favorite and we know it was nbc. NBC is covering this from the ground and not saying it’s theirs, but Eliana is the only one we haven’t heard from. This is too sad. She was the sweetest and most kind-hearted person.”
Yet another said “Prayers for Eliana Moreno and everyone else on board. That shit is so sad man, life is very unpredictable.”
Deep Dive
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More