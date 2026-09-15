Who is James Wehr's wife Emma? Irvine McLaren crash puts focus on South OC Cars & Coffee head and rider Lexi Kramer
James Wehr, known for co-founding South OC Cars & Coffee, died in a fiery McLaren crash on Sunday, September 13, along with co-passenger Alexis ‘Lexi’ Kramer.
James Wehr, known for co-founding South OC Cars & Coffee, died in a fiery McLaren crash on Sunday, September 13 in Irvine, Orange County, California. The other person in the car was Alexis ‘Lexi’ Kramer, a a Hooters calendar girl from Florida.
The 27-year-old Wehr was behind the wheel when he and the 22-year-old Kramer drove into a tree. The supercar split into two from the impact of the collision and burst into flames. The video was shared widely online.
Kramer's family confirmed the news of her demise to the California Post. They noted that Wehr had paid for her plane tickets from Lakeland in Florida to California on Friday where they were set to meet for the first time after talking for months.
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Here's all you need to know about Lexi Kramer and James Wehr's family.
Who was Lexi Kramer? Last Instagram post in focus
Kramer was the 2026 Hooters model, as per her Instagram. Her interests appeared to be in cars, bikes, nails, and gym. Kramer's last Instagram post was on September 5, where she was one of the girls holding up cards at a fight at the Haus 820 convention center in Lakeland.
Several people offered condolences in the wake of the accident. Kramer had reportedly gone out with Wehr for breakfast first, and had texted a family member too, as per the California Post. The two then went to Nobu for dinner and had drinks at the Pendry.
Kramer's relative also told the publication that the late Hooters calendar girl believed she was traveling to meet a man who loved her. This has raised questions about Wehr's personal life and his marriage to Emma.
Who is Emma Wehr? James Wehr's wife in focus
Emma Wehr is James Wehr's wife. Following his demise, Emma had put out a series of photos paying tribute to her husband. She had also written a heartfelt goodbye.
“James, I never thought the day would come that I’d have to say such a final goodbye. Getting the opportunity to love you will always be the greatest blessing in my life,” Emma had reportedly written, adding “You’re smart, kind, funny, loving, and genuinely one of the best people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing.”
However, her Instagram profile is now private. The California Post reported that one of Kramer's relatives had said that Wehr told Kramer he was separated from his wife, Emma, and were finalizing the divorce. However, the publication didn't find any filings in Orange County courts.
Kramer's relative further said she knew Wehr was married by believed his assurances of his relationship with Emma being over. The relative further said they were skeptical if Wehr was actually getting divorced, but Kramer wanted to believe him. The Wehr family is yet to respond to the latest developments.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More