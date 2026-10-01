Who is Scott Kretzchmar? 5 things to know about Michigan man named in Cornell University rape lawsuit as probe reopens

Here are five things to know about Kretzchmar, based on the lawsuit, statements from his attorney.

Scott Kretzchmar, a former Cornell University student from Michigan, is one of seven fraternity members named in a civil lawsuit. The lawsuit, filed in Tompkins County, New York , on September 16, has also led prosecutors to revisit the case.

A Michigan man is among seven former or current Cornell University fraternity members accused of sexually assaulting a female student in 2024.

What prompted the reopening of the criminal investigation into the Cornell sexual assault case?

What prompted the reopening of the criminal investigation into the Cornell sexual assault case?

How has Scott Kretzchmar's attorney responded to the allegations in the lawsuit?

How has Scott Kretzchmar's attorney responded to the allegations in the lawsuit?

What specific accusations are made against Scott Kretzchmar in the Cornell lawsuit?

What specific accusations are made against Scott Kretzchmar in the Cornell lawsuit?

Kretzchmar is from Southeast Michigan and attended Marine City High School in St. Clair County, according to a report by ClickOnDetroit. He graduated from the school in 2022 and served as class president, the report said.

He later attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, where he was a member of the Xi chapter of the Chi Phi fraternity. He is now named as one of seven defendants in a civil lawsuit filed over allegations stemming from October 2024.

Also read: ‘Cornell 7’ row: Tri-Delta in focus as Jane Doe's lawyer shares details about complainant- 5 things to know

2. What is he accused of? The civil lawsuit alleges that Kretzchmar and six other Chi Phi members sexually assaulted a female student over several hours on the night of October 19, 2024, and into the morning of October 20.

The complaint alleges that the woman was given drugs and sexually assaulted. It specifically alleges that Kretzchmar snorted ketamine off the woman's body and refers to Snapchat messages allegedly sent by him.

These are allegations made in a civil lawsuit and have not been established as criminal convictions.

3. What does Kretzchmar's lawyer say? Kretzchmar's attorney, Jeremy Saland, has disputed the allegations against his client.

Speaking to ClickOnDetroit, Saland said that while some of the messages attributed to Kretzchmar could be viewed negatively, that did not establish that he committed a sex crime.

The attorney argued that statements or messages, including those described as immature or offensive, should be distinguished from allegations of criminal conduct.

Also read: What happened at Cornell in 2024? Alleged ‘gang rape’ case explained as DA reopens probe; Florence Pugh, Gad speak out

4. What is known about Kretzchmar's Michigan connections? Kretzchmar's name has also surfaced in connection with Metro Detroit, although some reported links have been disputed. According to the report, investigators contacted the city of Sterling Heights after finding possible social-media connections.

The city said it “does not, and has never, employed an individual by the name of Scott Kretzchmar.”

The clarification is significant because it distinguishes verified information about Kretzchmar's background from claims or associations appearing on social media.

5. Will Kretzchmar face criminal charges? The Tompkins County District Attorney has said the criminal investigation is being reopened following the allegations contained in the civil lawsuit.

According to The Cornell Daily Sun, prosecutors are examining the new allegations and evidence and considering the case for presentation to a grand jury.

As of September 30, there had been no criminal conviction against Kretzchmar in connection with the allegations.