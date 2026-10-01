Christa Pike to Tony Carruthers: People who survived lethal injections during execution

Pike's lawyers said she had been administered two syringes of the execution drug pentobarbital but remained alive. ""Ms Pike has not lost consciousness and still has a heartbeat and is audibly snoring," they wrote, as per ABC.

Pike's execution was briefly halted by a federal court as her lawyers mounted a last ditch effort, pointing to the sexual abuse she'd faced as a child. However, the Supreme Court overturned the decision.

Christa Pike survived her execution by lethal injection in Tennessee and is now reportedly being taken to the hospital. The 50-year-old has been on death row for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer .

Associated Press journalist Kim Chandler told the media “I would say that Pike appeared noticeably awake as the execution began,” and added “The blinds were closed for the first time to the execution chamber at 7:46pm, they opened again at 7:49pm.”

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She also shared “Her mouth fell open a few times and she began to loudly snore. She gasped a few times,” speaking of Pike. “The curtain to the execution chamber closed for the final time at 8:06pm and she could be heard loudly snoring, clearly very alive, in the chamber until media witnesses were told to leave the area at about 8:53pm,” the journalist added.