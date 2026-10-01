Bomb threat at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom? Steve Lacy concertgoers allowed in, reports say amid fears
A bomb threat was reportedly made to the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago where the Steve Lacy concert is slated to take place.
A bomb threat was reportedly made to the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago where the Steve Lacy concert is taking place. The venue is at 1106 West Lawrence Avenue, in Chicago, Illinois.
A screenshot from the Citizen app was shared on Reddit about the bomb threat being made.
It showed a Citizen app notification about a bomb threat at the venue. The image also showed that a 911 call had been made. However, there is no official word from the Chicago Police Department about a bomb threat. The Aragon Ballroom has also not posted about any such threat.
Chicago Aragon Ballroom bomb threat fears
Lacy is performing at the venue as part of his Oh Yeah? Tour. One person remarked amid the alleged bomb threat “Apparently it’s been an hour and a half before Steve Lacey Concert.”
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Another expressed fears saying “who the hell called in a bomb threat at the chicago steve lacy concert tonight.”
Yet another person asked on Reddit “bomb threat at Aragon Ballroom??” voicing fears this might delay the show. However, no such delay has been announced at this time. A person also remarked “slowly but surely finding out why they say aragon is the worst venue in chicago.”
Steve Lacy concertgoers allowed in: Reports
Meanwhile, a local page reported on Facebook that concertgoers were being allowed into the venue despite the earlier bomb threat. They noted that the cops remained onsite.
“Despite an earlier bomb threat, CPD is allowing concertgoers into the Aragon for tonight's Steve Lacy show. CPD remains onsite,” the community news page wrote.
Steve Lacy concert at Aragon Ballroom: Details
Lacy, known for being the guitarist of the alternative R&B band the Internet, carved out a space for himself in the music industry with tracks like Bad Habit, and Dark Red, which were well received by fans.
He has two shows at the Aragon Ballroom, one which took place on September 30, and the other slated for October 1. Many people online expressed excitement about attending Lacy's concert.
The Aragon Ballroom is now an event space which first opened its doors in 1926. It is named after a Spanish region, and urban legends claim that there are secret tunnels from a nearby prohibition-era hangout of Al Capone – the Green Mill bar – which leads to the basement of the ballroom.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More