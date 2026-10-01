Bomb threat at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom? Steve Lacy concertgoers allowed in, reports say amid fears

A screenshot from the Citizen app was shared on Reddit about the bomb threat being made.

A bomb threat was reportedly made to the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago where the Steve Lacy concert is taking place. The venue is at 1106 West Lawrence Avenue, in Chicago, Illinois .

It showed a Citizen app notification about a bomb threat at the venue. The image also showed that a 911 call had been made. However, there is no official word from the Chicago Police Department about a bomb threat. The Aragon Ballroom has also not posted about any such threat.

Chicago Aragon Ballroom bomb threat fears Lacy is performing at the venue as part of his Oh Yeah? Tour. One person remarked amid the alleged bomb threat “Apparently it’s been an hour and a half before Steve Lacey Concert.”

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Another expressed fears saying “who the hell called in a bomb threat at the chicago steve lacy concert tonight.”

Yet another person asked on Reddit “bomb threat at Aragon Ballroom??” voicing fears this might delay the show. However, no such delay has been announced at this time. A person also remarked “slowly but surely finding out why they say aragon is the worst venue in chicago.”

Steve Lacy concertgoers allowed in: Reports Meanwhile, a local page reported on Facebook that concertgoers were being allowed into the venue despite the earlier bomb threat. They noted that the cops remained onsite.

“Despite an earlier bomb threat, CPD is allowing concertgoers into the Aragon for tonight's Steve Lacy show. CPD remains onsite,” the community news page wrote.

Steve Lacy concert at Aragon Ballroom: Details Lacy, known for being the guitarist of the alternative R&B band the Internet, carved out a space for himself in the music industry with tracks like Bad Habit, and Dark Red, which were well received by fans.

He has two shows at the Aragon Ballroom, one which took place on September 30, and the other slated for October 1. Many people online expressed excitement about attending Lacy's concert.

The Aragon Ballroom is now an event space which first opened its doors in 1926. It is named after a Spanish region, and urban legends claim that there are secret tunnels from a nearby prohibition-era hangout of Al Capone – the Green Mill bar – which leads to the basement of the ballroom.