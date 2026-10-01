Catalina REACH helicopter crash: Latest update on passengers; what happened at Los Angeles county island?
A helicopter crashed into the ocean on September 30, prompting rescue crews to rush to the Catalina Island coastline.
A helicopter crashed into the ocean near Catalina Island in Los Angeles County, California on September 30, prompting rescue crews to rush to the coastline.
LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn shared more details about the crash. A medevac helicopter was leaving Catalina Island and crashed shortly after the takeoff. LA County Fire, Sheriff, Coast Guard, and Avalon Fire are on the scene, she noted, and added “Search and rescue operations are underway and I am praying for everyone who was on board.”
As per the Los Angeles County Fire Department, helicopters and divers were dispatched at around 7:50pm. A cause for the crash is not known at this time.
Catalina helicopter crash: Latest update on passengers
Five people were onboard, and three have been rescued by boat crews. Two were spotted by the US Coast Guard, CBS News reported. No one has been transported yet, as per the report.
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Meanwhile, NBC Los Angeles reported that it was unclear how many people were on board and that one person remained missing. They added that a diving team was responding to the situation.
A local journalist shared on Facebook “3 victims have been pulled from the water alive, one victim unfortunately suffering cardiac arrest with CPR currently in progress and 5th victim is currently unknown. LAcoFire is currently setting up a landing zone to transport patients to local trauma centers. Flight nurse and pilot are the most critical at this time, both are in full arrest and CPR is in progress. One may still be unaccounted for.” However, this information remains unverified.
Helicopter's flight path shared online amid crash
The flight path of the helicopter was shared online amid the Catalina Island crash. “A REACH air ambulance helicopter (Airbus EC135, N313RX, callsign REH16) went down shortly after departing Avalon, Catalina, at 7:46 PM PT. ADS-B shows it reaching 175 ft, then descending before its signal was lost 8 seconds after takeoff. A U.S. Coast Guard MH-60 responded,” a page noted.
Meanwhile, others offered prayers amid the news of the helicopter crash. “God be with them all,” one wrote, while another added “Oh so very sad, sending prayers.”
Others too hoped for a miracle amid the nighttime rescue mission launched to find the crash survivors. The photos of the flight path showed the helicopter going around in circles, before the crash.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More