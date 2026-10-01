Catalina REACH helicopter crash: Latest update on passengers; what happened at Los Angeles county island?

A helicopter crashed into the ocean near Catalina Island in Los Angeles County, California on September 30, prompting rescue crews to rush to the coastline. A helicopter crashed near California's Catalina Island. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn shared more details about the crash. A medevac helicopter was leaving Catalina Island and crashed shortly after the takeoff. LA County Fire, Sheriff, Coast Guard, and Avalon Fire are on the scene, she noted, and added “Search and rescue operations are underway and I am praying for everyone who was on board.”

As per the Los Angeles County Fire Department, helicopters and divers were dispatched at around 7:50pm. A cause for the crash is not known at this time.

Catalina helicopter crash: Latest update on passengers Five people were onboard, and three have been rescued by boat crews. Two were spotted by the US Coast Guard, CBS News reported. No one has been transported yet, as per the report.

Also Read | ‘You can't pull up?’: Chilling audio surfaces as video shows exact moment NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashed

Meanwhile, NBC Los Angeles reported that it was unclear how many people were on board and that one person remained missing. They added that a diving team was responding to the situation.

A local journalist shared on Facebook “3 victims have been pulled from the water alive, one victim unfortunately suffering cardiac arrest with CPR currently in progress and 5th victim is currently unknown. LAcoFire is currently setting up a landing zone to transport patients to local trauma centers. Flight nurse and pilot are the most critical at this time, both are in full arrest and CPR is in progress. One may still be unaccounted for.” However, this information remains unverified.