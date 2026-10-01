Wicknell Chivayo: Zimbabwean businessman reported dead in Marondera helicopter crash, local media says
Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo was reported among six killed in a Marondera helicopter crash, while police worked to confirm identities.
Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo, also known as Sir Wicknell, has reportedly died after a helicopter carrying six people crashed in the Marondera Rural area on Wednesday evening, September 30.
Zimbabwean authorities confirmed that the crash killed everyone on board, but police had not yet officially released the names of the victims.
Local media reports, including billionaires.africa, identified Chivayo among those killed. His wife, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, was also reported to be among the victims. The helicopter crashed at about 5pm local time, east of Harare, with emergency teams sent to the scene.
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Wicknell Chivayo reportedly among six killed
Zimbabwe government spokesperson Nick Mangwana confirmed that a helicopter carrying a high-profile businessman, other passengers and two pilots had crashed in Marondera.
Mangwana said there were no survivors. He also said police would formally confirm the identities of those who died.
Reuters reported that police had earlier confirmed an aircraft carrying six people crashed in the area at around 5pm. Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said the bodies were badly burned and authorities needed to formally identify the victims.
Local outlet ZimLive later reported that Chivayo was among those on board. Other Zimbabwean media reports also named his wife, Lucy “Lulu” Muteke, among the victims.
Lucy “Lulu” Muteke also named in reports
The reports about Chivayo and Muteke came after authorities confirmed the fatal crash but before police publicly released the names of all those killed.
The helicopter came down in a rural part of Marondera, a town east of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. Emergency services went to the crash site after the aircraft was reported down.
The cause of the crash has not been announced. Authorities are expected to investigate what happened and formally identify all six victims.
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Police yet to confirm victims’ identities
The Zimbabwe Republic Police said the aircraft had six occupants and that more information would be released as officials worked at the crash site.
Government statements about the number of passengers changed during the initial reports, but police confirmed six people were on board.
For now, Chivayo’s reported death is based on local media identification rather than an official police list of victims. Authorities have not publicly given details about the helicopter’s operator or what caused it to crash.
Reuters reported that police were handling the formal identification process as the investigation continued.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More