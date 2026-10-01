Oakbrook Center shooting update: Videos show massive police presence amid ‘isolated incident’
Police responded heavily to a shooting inside Oakbrook Center mall in Illinois Wednesday; officials call it isolated with no active threat. The mall stays open.
Videos from the Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook, Illinois, showed a massive police presence outside amid a shooting inside the mall on Wednesday afternoon.
The Oak Brook police department said that the incident was an "isolated incident" and there is no threat to the public. "There is no current active threat," a statement from the PD read, amid concerns that there is an active shooter in the mall.
Oak Brook police did not reveal the circumstances of the shooting noting that it is an "ongoing investigation."
The Oakbrook Center mall remains open even as there is a heavy police presence outside.
Here's a video shared by a local driving past the mall. It showed dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles outside amid the response. Here's the video:
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More