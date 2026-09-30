Sen. Katie Britt's reaction to Eric Schmitt's Atlanta Hawks gaffe at Jack Smith's hearing becomes a meme

The hearing of former Special Counsel Jack Smith at the Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington DC Tuesday produced a major gaffe from Missouri Junior Senator, Eric Schmitt. US Senator Katie Britt speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with former special counsel at the Justice Department Jack Smith on September 29. (REUTERS)

Sen. Schmitt mixed up the names of two teams, the NBA's Atlanta Hawks and the WNBA's Iowa Hawkeyes, and subsequently refused to admit the mistake. While the moment itself had viral life social media, what seems to have outlived it is fellow Republican Senator Katie Britt's reaction to the gaffe.

Katie Britt's Reaction Becomes A Meme Jack Smith was answering questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee over his criminal investigation into President Donald Trump. Eric Schmitt, intending to question Smith about attending an Iowa Hawkeyes game, ended up talking about a Hawks game.

When it was pointed out that it was an obvious mix-up, Schmitt refused to admit it, creating a major row with Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar. Katie Britt, realizing the mix-up that the Missouri Republican had made, reacted with visible shock.

The footage of the moment was captured on the C-SPAN live broadcast of the committee proceedings. A zoomed-in view of Katie Britt's face during the viral Eric Schmitt interaction has been going viral since.

Here's the footage: