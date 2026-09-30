Who was Guy Kapulnik? Israeli actor and pilot dies in California plane crash
Guy Kapulnik, a 46-year-old Israeli actor and pilot, was killed in a plane crash near Hesperia Airport, California, alongside 33-year-old Taylor Laska.
Israeli actor and pilot Guy Kapulnik, 46, killed last week in a light aircraft crash in California, according to statement from his family.
Kapulnik, a resident of Moshav Karmei Yosef, died alongside Taylor Laska, 33, in the incident that occurred in proximity to Hesperia Airport in southern California.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board of the United States are conducting an official investigation into the incident. However, the underlying cause remains undisclosed at this time.
“Guy was a man of action, curiosity, and adventure. An actor and creator, a skipper and seaman. Throughout his life, he moved between the stage and the camera, the sea and the skies, and dared again and again to choose new paths and do the things he loved,” his family stated.
Also Read: Who is Marvin Grant? Manhunt underway for Manassas shooting suspect as 3 injured, schools alerted
Who was Guy Kapulnik?
Before establishing himself in the entertainment industry, Kapulnik served as an officer within the Israel Defense Forces' prestigious 669 search and rescue unit.
His academic training encompassed studies at the Technion in Haifa as well as the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio in Jerusalem.
Throughout his acting career, Kapulnik has been featured in several films, including Room 514, Salsa Tel Aviv, Watch Over Me, and Lebanon.
In recent years, he maintained residence in Los Angeles while simultaneously pursuing employment as an aviation instructor in addition to his acting career.
The funeral service is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at Karmei Yosef.
Tributes pour in
Kapulnik's former acting agent, Zohar Jacobson, paid tribute to the late actor, saying: "Guy was a talented actor and an extraordinary person. He was intelligent, sensitive and modest, with a huge heart."
“This is horrifying. I knew @GuyKapulnik. We met in 2019 and became platonic friends. He was a great person, extremely talented and kind. I wish his loved ones eternal strength,” media personality Adelle Nazarian stated in a post on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More