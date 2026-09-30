Christa Pike makes strange request before Tennessee execution, refuses last meal - ‘I’m only nervous about…’

“Whether my clemency is granted or not, I am at peace,” Pike sated in a letter to the NBC News.

Christa Pike, 50, was convicted of subjecting a classmate to torture and murder when she was 18 years old. She is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville . She has reportedly refused her last meal.

The first woman to undergo capital punishment in Tennessee in more than 200 years made a formal request for an exclusively female observation team to be present during the execution procedure. The execution comes after US Supreme Court denied a last-minute bid to halt it.

What challenges does Christa Pike face regarding her execution by lethal injection?

What challenges does Christa Pike face regarding her execution by lethal injection?

What are the reasons behind Christa Pike's refusal of a last meal before execution?

What are the reasons behind Christa Pike's refusal of a last meal before execution?

Why did Christa Pike request an exclusively female observation team during her execution?

Why did Christa Pike request an exclusively female observation team during her execution?

“I am not afraid to die. I’m only nervous about the process,” she added.

People on death row customarily submit a request for a personalized final meal before their execution is carried out. According to WJHL 11, the Tennessee Department of Corrections has verified that Pike has declined to submit such a request.

Christa Pike murder case: Who was Colleen Slemmer? Pike was convicted of murdering a young woman whom she viewed as a romantic competitor approximately three decades ago.

In January 1995, Pike, her 17-year-old boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp, and 18-year-old Shadolla Peterson enticed Colleen Slemmer, 19, to a wooded location where they subjected her to torture and then killed her. The three perpetrators and victim were all enrolled students at a Job Corps vocational training facility located in Knoxville.

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The case garnered substantial media attention and public scrutiny, particularly following the disclosure that the assailants had inscribed a pentagram onto Slemmer's chest, an act that Shipp later acknowledged performing. Pike retained a fragment of Slemmer's cranium as a memento.

Both Pike and Shipp admitted to their involvement and were found guilty of first-degree murder in 1996. While Pike received a capital sentence, Shipp was sentenced to life imprisonment with eligibility for parole consideration.

Why does Christa Pike decline lethal injection as her method of execution? Her legal representatives and trauma specialists contend that this procedure could compel her to experience the traumatic memories of abuse she endured during her formative years.

Her clemency petition documentation outlines instances of childhood violence, deprivation, and sexual assault, encompassing assaults that occurred at ages 11 and 17. Furthermore, it references her clinical diagnoses of bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Her legal representatives contend that she has small veins and a hematological condition that could complicate intravenous line placement, a position that state authorities challenge.

During May, Tennessee correctional authorities terminated the execution of another inmate, Tony Carruthers, subsequent to their inability to identify an appropriate vein.

According to The New York Post, Pike's legal counsel said that she additionally apprehends the prospect of a painful demise through lethal injection.

The publication reported that she expresses a preference to be executed by gunfire administered by an all-female firing squad, with representatives from Slemmer's family present as observers.

Does Tennessee allow execution by hanging? Tennessee does not rank among the five states that permit execution by firing squad.

During court proceedings in August, her legal representatives suggested hanging as an alternative, emphasizing that this was the execution method Tennessee previously employed for female inmates.

The state objected to this proposal, asserting that Tennessee lacks both the requisite equipment and statutory authorization to implement hanging. The judge ruled in favor of the state's position but granted the possibility of an all-female execution team.

Tennessee further permits inmates whose offenses occurred prior to January 1999 to select electrocution as their method of execution; Pike's offense was committed in 1995.