Christa Pike makes strange request before Tennessee execution, refuses last meal - ‘I’m only nervous about…’
Christa Pike, the first woman in Tennessee to face capital punishment in over 200 years, requested an all-female execution team during her lethal injection.
The first woman to undergo capital punishment in Tennessee in more than 200 years made a formal request for an exclusively female observation team to be present during the execution procedure. The execution comes after US Supreme Court denied a last-minute bid to halt it.
Christa Pike, 50, was convicted of subjecting a classmate to torture and murder when she was 18 years old. She is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville. She has reportedly refused her last meal.
“Whether my clemency is granted or not, I am at peace,” Pike sated in a letter to the NBC News.
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“I am not afraid to die. I’m only nervous about the process,” she added.
People on death row customarily submit a request for a personalized final meal before their execution is carried out. According to WJHL 11, the Tennessee Department of Corrections has verified that Pike has declined to submit such a request.
Christa Pike murder case: Who was Colleen Slemmer?
Pike was convicted of murdering a young woman whom she viewed as a romantic competitor approximately three decades ago.
In January 1995, Pike, her 17-year-old boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp, and 18-year-old Shadolla Peterson enticed Colleen Slemmer, 19, to a wooded location where they subjected her to torture and then killed her. The three perpetrators and victim were all enrolled students at a Job Corps vocational training facility located in Knoxville.
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The case garnered substantial media attention and public scrutiny, particularly following the disclosure that the assailants had inscribed a pentagram onto Slemmer's chest, an act that Shipp later acknowledged performing. Pike retained a fragment of Slemmer's cranium as a memento.
Both Pike and Shipp admitted to their involvement and were found guilty of first-degree murder in 1996. While Pike received a capital sentence, Shipp was sentenced to life imprisonment with eligibility for parole consideration.
Why does Christa Pike decline lethal injection as her method of execution?
Her legal representatives and trauma specialists contend that this procedure could compel her to experience the traumatic memories of abuse she endured during her formative years.
Her clemency petition documentation outlines instances of childhood violence, deprivation, and sexual assault, encompassing assaults that occurred at ages 11 and 17. Furthermore, it references her clinical diagnoses of bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Her legal representatives contend that she has small veins and a hematological condition that could complicate intravenous line placement, a position that state authorities challenge.
During May, Tennessee correctional authorities terminated the execution of another inmate, Tony Carruthers, subsequent to their inability to identify an appropriate vein.
According to The New York Post, Pike's legal counsel said that she additionally apprehends the prospect of a painful demise through lethal injection.
The publication reported that she expresses a preference to be executed by gunfire administered by an all-female firing squad, with representatives from Slemmer's family present as observers.
Does Tennessee allow execution by hanging?
Tennessee does not rank among the five states that permit execution by firing squad.
During court proceedings in August, her legal representatives suggested hanging as an alternative, emphasizing that this was the execution method Tennessee previously employed for female inmates.
The state objected to this proposal, asserting that Tennessee lacks both the requisite equipment and statutory authorization to implement hanging. The judge ruled in favor of the state's position but granted the possibility of an all-female execution team.
Tennessee further permits inmates whose offenses occurred prior to January 1999 to select electrocution as their method of execution; Pike's offense was committed in 1995.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More