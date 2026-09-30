Trump $500 Obamacare refund checks: Who will get the ACA payments in 30 states?

Nearly 1 million Americans are set to receive $500 Obamacare refund checks starting Sept. 30. The Trump administration says the payments are for people who were overcharged through the Affordable Care Act’s federal health insurance exchange. Trump announces $500 Obamacare refund checks for eligible Americans in 30 states. (REUTERS/Mike Blake) (REUTERS)

More than 950,000 people across 30 states will receive the checks. The payments will be issued by the Treasury Department, and recipients will also get letters signed by President Donald Trump, as noted by USA Today.

Why are Americans getting $500 checks? Trump says the money is being returned because consumers paid more than needed to operate HealthCare.gov. In the letter, Trump says the Biden administration overcharged people to fund the operation of the federal health insurance exchange and that the extra money should be returned to Americans.

The refund program was announced by Trump on Sept. 10. He announced the $500 checks in a video posted by the White House around the time of the Republican midterm convention in Dallas.

Also read: Why are US Treasury yields rising as global bonds face their worst month in years?

$500 Obamacare refund vs $5,000 payment The $500 Obamacare refund is separate from Trump's proposed $5,000 dividend. Trump has separately promised a $5,000 payment to all Americans if Republicans keep control of Congress after the November midterm election.

Where did the refund money come from? The Trump administration says the extra money came from ACA user fees. The White House says health insurance companies paid user fees to the federal government, and consumers ultimately paid those costs through higher insurance premiums, according to USA Today.

The Trump administration says those premiums brought in more money than was needed to operate the federal exchange. It has accused the Biden administration of keeping the surplus instead of returning the money to consumers.

Why are the checks being sent now? The refund checks are being sent about five weeks before the November midterm election. The payments come as the cost of health care and concerns about affordability remain major issues for Americans.

Trump says the recipients had already paid into the system. In his letter, he says the money being returned is money Americans had paid into what he calls a flawed system.

The refunds come after enhanced ACA subsidies expired at the end of 2025. Trump and congressional Republicans did not extend those enhanced subsidies, which made health insurance more expensive for millions of consumers, according to USA Today..

Which states will get $500 checks? The checks are limited to people in 30 states. These are states that do not operate their own ACA insurance exchanges and instead rely on the federal exchange run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, according to the White House.

Also read: Ken Griffin’s $3 billion Carnegie Mellon gift: Why is Citadel CEO building a Miami campus?

The 30 states are: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Who qualifies for the $500 refund? People in the other 20 states will not receive these checks. Those states operate their own ACA insurance exchanges, so the federal government did not collect the user fees involved in this refund program.

Most people receiving the money earn around 400% of the federal poverty level. That is about $64,000 a year for one person or $132,000 for a family of four, according to the White House.

The refund group also includes some people earning between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level. So the payments are not limited only to people at the 400% level.

Trump says the refund is meant to return money to Americans and address health-care costs. In his letter, he says he will continue working to improve affordability, protect people's money and lower health-care costs.