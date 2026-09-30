Three ships, including crude oil and LNG tankers, hit by unknown projectiles in Strait of Hormuz in one day

Also Read: New report of attack on Strait of Hormuz shipping fans fears of threats to oil supplies

The British maritime agency said a third vessel was also hit, with all three ships "been struck by an unknown projectile". UKMTO did not provide further details about the incidents.

Three vessels, including a crude oil tanker and an LNG tanker, were struck by unknown projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) said on Wednesday.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas shipments, following the conflict between the United States and Iran.

Iranian authorities said on Wednesday they had received the official US response to Tehran's proposal to end the Middle East war, days after US President Donald Trump rejected the plan. The proposal included conditions for ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Fighting has subsided in recent weeks, but Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday that they have continued striking small vessels attempting to pass through the strait.

US Marines injured in Sept 14 missile strike The latest warning also follows a previously unreported September 14 incident in which an Iranian anti-ship cruise missile struck a vessel being operated by US Marines in the Strait of Hormuz, NBC News reported, citing three US officials. The eight Marines were part of a battalion landing team and included seven enlisted service members and one officer.

They suffered smoke inhalation and possible traumatic brain injuries, including concussion symptoms such as headaches, according to the officials. None of the Marines was seriously injured, and all returned to duty shortly after the attack.

The officials did not identify the type of vessel involved, but said the Marines were not aboard a US Navy ship. The Pentagon did not publicly disclose the September 14 attack at the time, and details of the strike and injuries had not previously been reported. US Central Command declined to comment to NBC News.

(With inputs from agencies)