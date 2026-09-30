Russel Brand wife, kids, sexual assault case in focus as comedian jokes about touching female Trump Secretary
Russell Brand, married to author Laura Gallacher, is scheduled for a trial in London starting October 12.
Comedian Russell Brand garnered considerable attention at a Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) summit held on Tuesday, following his humorous remarks regarding his encounter with Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who was present among the attending Trump administration officials.
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz presented Brand to the assembled audience and explained that the comedian's arrival had been postponed due to his engagement in backstage conversation with Rollins.
Russell Brand makes public appearance ahead of legal proceedings in UK
Brand made an interjection to clarify the matter, stating, "She initiated that contact, to be clear," which elicited amusement from Dr. Oz and the assembled audience.
Brand's public appearance transpires during the course of active criminal litigation in the United Kingdom, wherein he faces charges of rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault stemming from allegations presented by multiple women. The polarizing entertainer and performer has entered pleas of not guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one count of indecent assault before the UK courts. These charges pertain to alleged incidents that occurred between the years 1999 and 2009.
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Russel Brand's family: What we know about his wife and kids
Brand, who is currently married to author Laura Gallacher and has three children, is set to appear for trial proceedings in London commencing on October 12.
Gallacher is an accomplished author, illustrator, and lifestyle blogger who is the daughter of renowned Scottish golfer Bernard Gallacher and the sister of television presenter Kirsty Gallacher.
The couple first met each other in 2007, engaged in a brief romantic relationship, reestablished contact in 2015, and later married in August 2017.
Laura launched her first book, The Joy Journal, in 2020, subsequently establishing a corresponding brand identity. Additionally, she markets her proprietary dungaree collection under The Joy Journal brand umbrella.
Russel Brand's first marriage
Before his 2017 marriage to Laura, he had previously been married to renowned pop artist Katy Perry.
They exchanged vows on October 23, 2010, in a conventional Hindu wedding ceremony held in India.
On December 30, 2011, Brand publicly declared that the couple would be separating after 14 months of their marriage.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More