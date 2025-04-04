Who is Laura Gallacher, actor Russell Brand's wife?

Russell Brand, once known for his rockstar persona, is now embracing a quieter life with his wife, Laura Brand (née Gallacher). The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, first crossed paths a decade earlier. After a brief romance, they went their separate ways, but reconnected eight years later, sparking a renewed love story that led to marriage.

