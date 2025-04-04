Bianca Censori ‘ignored’ Kim Kardashian when she ‘reached out’ after Kanye West split

Bianca Censori “ignored” Kim Kardashian's attempt to talk after the former's split from Kanye West. The SKIM founder “reached out” to the Australian architect to show “support” immediately after finding out that she had parted ways with her ex-husband, according to a Page Six report. Bianca Censori 'ignored' Kim Kardashian's attempt to talk to her following the former's split with Kanye West(Instagram)

Kim Kardashian wanted to show 'support' to Bianca Censori but the Australian architect 'ignored' her

“Bianca ignored Kim but it was still important to let her know she’s there if and when she ever needs someone to talk to,” a source told the outlet. The insider added that the Kardashians star wanted Censori to know that “she’s there to talk if she needs.”

The report comes after West confirmed in a new song on Thursday that the 30-year-old had left him over his controversial social media posts. In the track Bianca, from his latest album WW3, the disgraced rapper revealed that his wife “ran away.”

West tied the knot with Censori in 2022, shortly after his highly publicised divorce from Kardashian was finalised. “Kim feels like she’s the only other person on this planet who truly knows what Bianca has been through,” the insider added.

In 2020, the reality star filed for divorce from West, ending a nearly seven-year marriage. The former couple first met in the early 2000s and began dating in 2011. They have four children together: North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

According to the report, Kardashian had “no idea” that Censori and West were no longer together. But, she “found out just like the rest of us,” the insider told the outlet, adding, “When she found out she reached out right away.”