‘Frightened’ Bianca Censori wants to leave Kanye West but he's ‘obsessed’ with her: Report

Bianca Censori has been struggling to call it quits with Kanye West, according to a Page Six report. The Australian architect is “frightened” of the 47-year-old rapper, who allegedly “controls” so much of her life and is “obsessed” with her, an insider told the outlet. (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Bianca Censori wants to leave Kanye West but he won't let her: Report

“I think Bianca wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life,” a source close to the couple revealed. The report comes amid growing rumours about their troubled marriage being headed for divorce.

The 30-year-old previously tried to run away from her husband by going to a different hotel in Los Angeles, only to be “lured” back to him. “Bianca went to another hotel and someone narced it out,” the source revealed.

West allegedly “sent the security guards over and wouldn’t leave her alone … this was about a week ago and now he’s left town.” The Gold Digger rapper was last seen in public with Censori in West Hollywood in February.

For the past few weeks, the couple had been staying at various hotels in Los Angeles after their long stay in Japan. However, West flew back to the Asian country on Monday, per the outlet.

The insider further revealed that Censori is “living under this aggressive situation,” adding, “She’s gotta run, but he’s obsessed with her. It’s been hard for her to get [out on her own] and move around.”

The report added that Censori also has “money, art and fashion projects tied up with West.” Last month, the Heartless rapper claimed to have “dominion over my wife” after his wife's infamous X-rated stunt at the 2025 Grammys.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Censori remained in town after West flew overseas but moved out of the Chateau Marmont, where she had been staying, TMZ reported. The 24-time Grammy winner recently made headlines for his offensive social media posts, where he attacked Jay-Z and Beyonce's children.

In his bizarre rants, West also took aim at his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, over her influence on their kids. The couple, who divorced in 2022, share four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 5. However, the SKIMS founder is considering applying for sole custody of her children, per the outlet.