Don Lemon wants ‘respect’ from Kanye West after Bianca Censori's X-rated Grammys stunt drama

Don Lemon wants Kanye West to be mindful of his words after the rapper called him a “koon” and accused him of starting the rumour he and Bianca Censori were kicked out of the Grammys. Speaking to Page Six at the 14th Annual NFL Honors on Thursday, the 58-year-old called out the Gold Digger rapper for insulting him. Don Lemon demands 'respect' from Kanye West after Bianca Censori's Grammys drama

“He got on social media and he called me [a koon], I was like, ‘C’mon man, we’re both black men. You know what that word means in our community. Have some respect,'” Lemon told the outlet. Earlier this week, West shared a photo of the ex-CNN host on Instagram, claiming he started the rumour about him and his wife being kicked out of the Grammys after Censori's NSFW stunt on the red carpet.

West captioned the since-deleted post, “This the goofball that started the rumor that me and my wife got kicked out the Grammies [sic]. 3 decades of innovating music and they always KOONS like this.” Meanwhile, Lemon told the outlet that he did not start the rumour but was just sharing what he heard. The journalist also recalled his previous encounter with the Heartless rapper.

Lemon revealed that when he tried interviewing West ahead of his and Censori's appearance at the Grammys, where the Australian model exposed her body in a completely see-through dress, the 47-year-old rapper brushed him off. “When I tried to interview him, he goes, ‘I’m trying to focus. No interviews,'” the reporter said.

Reflecting on the couple's controversial Grammys stunt, Lemon told the outlet, “Kanye’s a master marketer. He’s a master promoter, so I’m surprised but not surprised. I’m not surprised that he pulled a stunt. I’m just surprised that there was a lot of nudity involved.”