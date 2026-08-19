Lindsay Clancy trial: Actress Lisa Rinna claims ‘Patrick did it’ as explosive theory about children’s deaths emerges

Rinna directly named Patrick Clancy while discussing the case in her video. She said: “Alright he did it, Patrick did it. Patrick’s the one who did it. Not Lindsay. Patrick did it. Because you know, I also heard that women, typically, don’t strangle.”

Actress Lisa Rinna has weighed in on the ongoing Lindsay Clancy murder trial, saying she believes Patrick Clancy, not his former wife, killed their three children. In a TikTok video posted Monday, Rinna said she discussed the case with her therapist and both reached the same conclusion. She also pointed to her belief that women “typically” do not strangle people. Rinna’s comments are her personal opinion and have not been supported by evidence presented in court. Lindsay Clancy is facing three first-degree murder charges over the January 2023 deaths of her children.

She then explained that she and her therapist had discussed the case. Rinna said her therapist looked at her and said: “He did it.” Rinna replied: “Wow, yeah.”

How did Patrick Clancy describe Lindsay's mental state during his testimony in the trial?

How did Patrick Clancy describe Lindsay's mental state during his testimony in the trial?

The actress continued: “So awful to even say but that isn’t what a woman would do. They don’t strangle.”

Rinna also said she believed women would be more likely to use other methods, including poisoning or drowning, if they wanted to kill someone. However, there is no evidence presented in court establishing that Patrick Clancy killed the children. Rinna’s theory should therefore not be treated as a fact.

Also Read: Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis complete relationship timeline: Dating, move to New York and marriage

What happened to Lindsay Clancy’s children? Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months at the family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home on January 24, 2023.

Patrick Clancy had left the house to pick up food and medicine. When he returned, he found Lindsay seriously injured outside the home after she had jumped from a second-floor window. He then discovered the children unresponsive in the basement.

Patrick later testified in court about the discovery. Reuters reported that he also described Lindsay’s mental health problems in the months before the deaths. He said she had struggled with anxiety, depression and thoughts of harming herself and had told him about intrusive thoughts involving their children.

Also Read: Patrick Clancy and new wife Rachel Danis face ‘insane’ online theories amid Lindsay Clancy trial; family defends

The defense does not dispute that Lindsay killed the children. Instead, her lawyers argue that she was suffering from severe mental illness, including postpartum psychosis, and was not criminally responsible for her actions. Prosecutors dispute that argument and say the killings were deliberate.

What did Patrick Clancy say about Lindsay Clancy’s mental health? Patrick’s testimony has become an important part of the trial because it focused on Lindsay’s condition before the deaths.

He told jurors that Lindsay’s mental health became much worse after she changed medication in December 2022. According to CBS News, Patrick said she lost weight, became severely depressed and began talking about suicide. He also said she told him about intrusive thoughts involving the children.

Patrick said Lindsay had sought treatment and had been admitted to psychiatric care before the killings. He also testified that her condition appeared better shortly before January 24, 2023, and he did not expect what happened that day.

The trial is still focused on whether Lindsay Clancy should be held criminally responsible for the deaths. Rinna’s comments about Patrick Clancy are separate from the evidence being considered by the court.