Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis complete relationship timeline: Dating, move to New York and marriage

The New York Post reported that Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis were together by February 2024. Rachel is a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist in New York. The couple largely kept their relationship private before Patrick’s remarriage became public during Lindsay Clancy’s trial.

Patrick moved from Massachusetts to Manhattan in May 2023, about four months after his children died. The move marked a major change in his life as he began rebuilding away from the family home in Duxbury.

Patrick Clancy is now married to Dr. Rachel Danis, a New York-based fertility specialist. The couple married in April 2026, more than three years after the deaths of Patrick’s three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, and after his divorce from Lindsay Clancy. Patrick and Rachel’s relationship has drawn fresh attention as Lindsay’s murder trial continues in Massachusetts . Patrick has already testified in the case, while prosecutors and the defense continue to disagree over Lindsay’s mental state when the children died in January 2023. The trial is still underway as of August 16, 2026.

What factors have shaped the public narrative around Lindsay Clancy's trial and its impact on Patrick Clancy's life?

What factors have shaped the public narrative around Lindsay Clancy's trial and its impact on Patrick Clancy's life?

How did Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis's relationship progress after their marriage in April 2026?

How did Patrick Clancy and Dr. Rachel Danis's relationship progress after their marriage in April 2026?

What significant changes occurred in Patrick Clancy's life after the deaths of his children?

What significant changes occurred in Patrick Clancy's life after the deaths of his children?

The couple also shared an interest in running and fitness. Photos and race records have since drawn attention to their life together in New York .

Also Read: Patrick Clancy and new wife Rachel Danis face ‘insane’ online theories amid Lindsay Clancy trial; family defends

When did Rachel Danis move in with Patrick Clancy? PEOPLE reported that Rachel later moved into Patrick’s Upper East Side apartment in 2025. By then, the couple had been together for about a year and were building a life together in New York before their April 2026 wedding.

Rachel has built her own career as a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at RMA of New York. She is also involved in medical education and reproductive health research.

That background has become part of the public interest around her, but Rachel has largely stayed away from the spotlight surrounding Lindsay’s case.

When did Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis get married? Patrick and Rachel married in April 2026 at the Ladies Pavilion in New York City’s Central Park. It was an intimate ceremony, followed by a celebration with family and friends.

Their marriage became more widely known as Lindsay’s trial moved forward. Patrick appeared in court as a witness and was asked about his former marriage, his children and the events surrounding their deaths.

Also Read: Patrick Clancy’s new wife Rachel Danis: Friends reveal their ‘healing’ bond as Lindsay Clancy trial exposes dark past

Patrick has also previously spoken publicly about Lindsay in a way that showed he did not view her only through the tragedy. In an interview with The New Yorker, he said: “I wasn’t married to a monster - I was married to someone who got sick.”

That view has remained relevant during the trial because Lindsay’s defense says she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and other mental-health problems when the children died. Prosecutors, however, argue that she understood what she was doing and planned the killings.

What happened in Lindsay Clancy’s trial after Patrick Clancy testified? Patrick’s testimony brought his personal history with Lindsay back into focus. During the proceedings, he described her as a loving mother before her mental health deteriorated. He also became emotional while recalling the events of January 24, 2023.

The trial has since moved into evidence about Lindsay’s mental state and actions before the deaths. Prosecutors have presented phone and internet searches, including a search for “can you treat a sociopath” four days before the killings. The defense has argued that such evidence should be viewed alongside Lindsay’s severe mental-health problems and claims of postpartum psychosis.

As of August 16, the trial remains ongoing. Recent proceedings have focused on digital evidence, medical treatment and questions about Lindsay’s state of mind. Prosecutors are nearing the end of their case, while the defense continues to challenge the argument that the killings were planned.

Patrick’s marriage to Rachel is therefore unfolding alongside one of the most painful chapters of his life. Rachel has largely kept her private life away from the trial, while Patrick continues to face difficult testimony about his former family and the deaths of his three children.