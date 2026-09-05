Lindsay Clancy gets mistrial verdict: Why Kevin Reddington's emergency appeal was denied

A Massachusetts judge declared a mistrial in Lindsay Clancy’s case on Friday after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict following about 38 hours of deliberations over seven days. Clancy, a former nurse, is accused of murdering her three children. The jury’s repeated deadlock came after defense attorney Kevin Reddington asked the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court to intervene over a holdout juror. The emergency request was denied, clearing the way for Judge William F. Sullivan to declare the mistrial in court. Lindsay Clancy’s trial ended in a mistrial after jurors deadlocked 11-1 and Kevin Reddington’s emergency appeal was denied. (Photo by Greg Derr / POOL / AFP) (AFP)

Why did Kevin Reddington file an emergency appeal? Reddington asked the state’s highest court to order Judge Sullivan to further question the holdout juror or remove the juror from the panel. The defense argued that the juror was “biased” and was refusing to follow the court’s instructions on reasonable doubt.

The seven-page filing argued that intervention could prevent a mistrial, saying: “Intervention is necessary in this case to avoid an avoidable mistrial of a case that is so time and labor intensive and that has captured so much public attention.”

The defense also accused the trial court of failing to protect the jury’s integrity, stating: “The court has ‘abdicated its responsibility to ensure the integrity of the jury.’” Sullivan had previously said he did not believe he was allowed to question the juror further about the jury’s deliberations.

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Was the Lindsay Clancy jury split 11-1? Jury notes indicated that the 12-person panel, made up of nine women and three men, was split 11-1. The split appeared to favor acquittal, with one juror holding out while the other 11 appeared to favor acquittal.

The jury’s foreperson had told Sullivan that the holdout juror had “made statements acknowledging doubt but refuses to apply it to the verdict as the law states.” Reddington used that note to argue that the juror was not properly applying the court’s instructions.

However, the jury could not reach the unanimous verdict required in the case. After several reports of deadlock, Sullivan moved to end the trial.

Also Read: Is the Lindsay Clancy jury divided 11-1? Latest verdict update as judge moves toward mistrial

What does the Lindsay Clancy mistrial mean? A mistrial means the current trial ended without a final guilty or not-guilty verdict. It does not mean Clancy was acquitted or found guilty.

The mistrial leaves open the possibility of a new trial with a different jury. Prosecutors will now decide how to proceed with the case.

Clancy admitted killing her three children in their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023. Her defense argued that she was not criminally responsible because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

The seven-page filing argued that intervention could prevent a mistrial, saying: “Intervention is necessary in this case to avoid an avoidable mistrial of a case that is so time and labor intensive and that has captured so much public attention.”

The defense also accused the trial court of failing to protect the jury’s integrity, stating: “The court has ‘abdicated its responsibility to ensure the integrity of the jury.’” Sullivan had previously said he did not believe he was allowed to question the juror further about the jury’s deliberations.