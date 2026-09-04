Lindsay Clancy verdict: What happens to her after mistrial ruling? Could she be out on bail?

The jury in the Lindsay Clancy trial returned deadlocked for the third time on Friday in Plymouth, Massachusetts, and a mistrial verdict seems increasingly likely now. Lindsay Clancy looks on as the jury has indicated they are unable to reach a verdict Sept. 4. (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

“It is with a heavy heart that we report we are unable to come to a unanimous decision and will not be able to,” the jury said in its statement.

Clancy's attorney Kevin Reddington has one hour to file an emergency stay- an appeal to the Supreme Judicial Court to intervene - barring which Judge William Sullivan said that he intends to declare a mistrial. But experts believe that a mistrial is much more likely at this stage. Reddington has filed an emergency stay at the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, CNN confirmed citing records from the clerk's office.

Given that the trial looks set to end without a resolution, a key question is what happens to Lindsay Clancy after the mistrial verdict? In this article, we will look at how the 36-year-old suspect will have to live after a mistrial, having neither a conviction nor an acquittal.

Also read: Nancy Guthrie update: Bone found in shoe sparks fear amid search for kidnapped woman; ‘whose foot is that?’