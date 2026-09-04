Nancy Guthrie update: Bone found in shoe sparks fear amid search for kidnapped woman; ‘whose foot is that?’
A self-styled investigator found a bone in a shoe in Tucson, amid the search for Nancy Guthrie, who was reported missing on February 1.
A shocking discovery was made in Tucson, Arizona, amid the search for Nancy Guthrie. A self-styled investigator found a bone in a shoe.
Jonathan Lee Riches, or JLR, has been covering the Nancy Guthrie case from the time she was reported missing. He was on ground in Tucson, and has recently returned there as seven months have passed since the octogenarian's kidnapping. In the meantime, authorities have not released any information to the public about suspects in the case nor have they suggested possible whereabouts.
Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Authorities believe she was taken the night before. Now, JLR's discovery has sparked fears among netizens.
A photo of the bone in the shoe was shared online, along with a video of the self-styled investigator making the discovery.
Bone found in shoe: What video shows
In the video a pair of black sneakers could be seen on the ground. A bone was seen sticking out from one of them.
JLR, the self-styled investigator, was with another person when he made the discovery. The two spoke about whether it was a human bone. There was also a suggestion made that it might have been an animal bone put in the shoe to ‘freak’ people out.
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However, there's no confirmation on whether the bone found in the shoe belonged to a human or not. The person who posted the video and photo online wrote “Just another regular day finding bones in Tucson, as JLR investigates and continues to document the case of the missing Nancy Guthrie.”
Meanwhile, the discovery sparked fears among netizens.
Bone in shoe: Discovery sparks fears
The person who posted the video on X asked “Whose foot is that?”. Another reacted with a scared emoticon.
Meanwhile, another explained that it was not that uncommon to find bones in the area. “It's not hard to find bones in the desert. Desert wildlife scatters them and the soil is hard as cement in some places. The desert around Tucson for miles was a rugged hard life of miners, cowboys, home steaders, farmers and Indians. Don't forget all the cattle,” they wrote.
Notably, this is not the first time that bones have been found in the nearby area as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues. Given that there are no solid leads available to the public, such discoveries have sparked concern. However, in the past, authorities have confirmed that the discoveries were not tied to the case. Here, too, there's no confirmation whether the discovery of the bone in the black shoes is related to Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping in any way.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More