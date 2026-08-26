Nancy Guthrie update: Savannah Guthrie worries fans in first ‘red carpet’ appearance after kidnapping; ‘getting so thin’

Savannah Guthrie attended the US Open Exhibition Match and videos of her circulated online sparking worries. This marked her first ‘red carpet’ appearance after mother Nancy Guthrie was reported missing. Savannah Guthrie attends the Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York special event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. (AP Photo)

The Daily Mail reported that Savannah put on a ‘brave face’ during this ‘red carpet’ appearance. She had gone to Arizona during the early days of the Nancy Guthrie case.

The 84-year-old was reported missing on February 1 and it has been over six months since then without any publicly reported breaks in the case. Savannah, in the meantime, returned to work on the TODAY show in New York and also went to the UK to film a new Wordle based show for NBC.

Also Read | Nancy Guthrie's ‘kidnapping not random’: ‘Caregiver’ drops bombshell revelation; all you need to know – video viral

Videos of Savannah at the exhibition tennis match were shared widely on social media. She wore a floral printed dress, and her appearance drew a wide variety of reactions online. While some expressed worries, others wanted to reach out to comfort Savannah.