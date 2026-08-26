Nancy Guthrie's ‘kidnapping not random’: ‘Caregiver’ drops bombshell revelation; all you need to know – video viral
A woman, who claimed to be Nancy Guthrie's caregiver, allegedly expressed her views of the 84-year-old's kidnapping not being random.
A woman who claimed to be Nancy Guthrie's caregiver, allegedly expressed her views that the 84-year-old's kidnapping was not random. Nancy Guthrie, mother of TODAY show host, Savannah Guthrie, went missing from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, Arizona, on February 1 and authorities believe she was taken the night before.
Now, a video has surfaced where a person involved with security system installation spoke about Nancy Guthrie's alleged caregiver.
The video was shared on August 24. The person installing the security systems said they'd been to a house where the woman claimed to have been Nancy Guthrie's caregiver. Here's everything to know about what the caregiver said.
What did Nancy Guthrie's alleged caregiver say?
The security systems person said on the video that he 'set up' cameras for Nancy Guthrie's caregiver. He remarked he was in the neighborhood, knocking on doors, when he came across the woman claiming to Nancy Guthrie's caregiver.
The individual said he had met the alleged caregiver a couple of months back and she lived in Tucson, and claimed to know the Guthrie family. “She doesn't think it was anybody random,” the individual shared on video, citing the alleged caregiver.
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The security systems person said he'd brought up the Nancy Guthrie case to the woman in Tucson, which is when she claimed to be the caregiver. “If you read any headlines…you can kind of put that together,” the individual remarked about the alleged caregiver's comments in the video.
Who was Nancy Guthrie's alleged caregiver?
The person speaking out in the video did not give away the name of the individual claiming to be Nancy Guthrie's caregiver. However, he shared that she had said she was at Nancy Guthrie's house ‘almost everyday’.
From the conversation, it appeared as though the alleged caregiver went during the day to Nancy Guthrie's place and then returned at night. The person on video was asked if the alleged caregiver drove a white car, but the individual was not sure.
The person shared some more details about the alleged caregiver, saying she gave ‘grandma-ish vibes’ and added ‘but also like fully there, knows what’s going on, very smart.' The person continued “she was all there.” He was also asked if she acted as a nurse, but the person on video could not confirm this.
Earlier, there were social media claims identifying Nancy Guthrie's daughter, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, as caregivers, but there is no official confirmation of the same. By all accounts, Nancy Guthrie lived alone in her home, with her daughter and son-in-law staying close by.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More