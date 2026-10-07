Oil tanker with 23 Indian crew members on fire after Ukraine drone attack off Russia coast; all rescued

A Ukrainian drone attack on an oil tanker off Russia’s southern coast on Tuesday evening put 23 Indian crew members on board at risk, but all of them were rescued, Russia’s transport ministry said. This screen grab taken from on October 6, 2026, shows a fire on a vessel believed to be an oil tanker at the Russian city of Sochi (Reuters, AFP) The Liberian-flagged tanker caught fire after being hit by “naval drones”, sending thick black smoke over the resort city of Sochi, news agency AFP reported. The incident comes amid growing attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea since the Russia-Ukraine war began in 2022. In recent days, Russia has also struck grain vessels carrying Ukrainian goods near the coast of Romania, an EU member state.

Huge fire breaks out off Sochi coast Several purported videos and photographs shared on social media showed bright orange flames burning offshore, with thick black smoke rising into the sky over Sochi. Access to the coastline and beaches was being restricted after the blaze, the city's mayor said in a social media post. Sochi, a popular resort destination on Russia’s southern coast, has nearly 5,00,000 residents and draws large numbers of visitors to its beaches. The intensity of the fire prevented firefighters from tackling the blaze, the transport ministry said.