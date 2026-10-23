Hunter Moon 2026: What Western astrology says about abundance and self-worth, according to an astrologer

The October full Moon offers an opportunity to reflect on money, self-worth and the things you believe you deserve. In astrology, Taurus is linked to material security, comfort and abundance. This year's Hunter's Moon may encourage you to question whether fear of not having enough shapes your choices. A full moon rises above Singapore on November 16, 2024. (Photo by Roslan RAHMAN / AFP) (AFP)

US-based astrologer Judy Tsafir shared this perspective on Instagram, connecting the Taurus full Moon with scarcity, creative expression and abundance. She also suggested working with abundance symbols as part of a personal spiritual practice.

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When is the October 2026 full Moon in Taurus? The Hunter's Moon reaches its peak on October 26 at 12:12 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. For readers on the US West Coast, the peak falls at 9:12 p.m. on October 25. The Moon appears full on both nights.

In astrology, Taurus represents security, possessions and personal values. Tsafir suggests that this full Moon can help you notice where you focus on what you lack instead of recognising what you already have.

What does the Taurus full Moon mean for abundance? Astrologer Judy Tsafir connects Taurus with the idea of abundance and what you believe you are allowed to receive. She suggests using this lunar phase to reflect on your relationship with money, opportunities and self-worth.

For example, you might ask yourself whether you turn down opportunities because you fear failure or undervalue your work because you doubt your abilities.

This reflection does not guarantee financial gains. Instead, you can use it to identify beliefs that may influence your decisions and consider practical ways to move forward.

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Why do Venus and Mars matter in October full Moon? According to the astrologer, Venus is at 29 degrees Libra and Mars is at 15 degrees Leo. Venus rules Taurus in astrology and relates to love, values and pleasure, while Mars in Leo connects with confidence, creativity and self-expression.

She describes this as an opportunity to move beyond quietly wishing for abundance and start sharing your talents with others.

You could use the idea as a prompt to begin a creative project, present your work, learn a skill or finally share an idea you have kept to yourself.

What are abundance symbols and how can you use them? She also recommends exploring symbols from Abundance Symbols by Georgios Mylonas. She describes the book as a collection of 64 symbols, each linked to a different aspect of abundance and paired with an affirmation or invocation.

One symbol she particularly likes is Creative Abundance, which features a six-pointed star above an infinity symbol. She plans to draw it on a large sheet of paper and place it outside in the moonlight.

Other examples she mentions include Abundance of Worth, Flow of Abundance, Abundance of Healing and Acceptance of Abundance.

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How to try a simple full Moon abundance ritual If this practice appeals to you, keep it simple.

- Write down one belief about money or self-worth that you want to examine.

- Choose an abundance symbol that feels meaningful to you, or draw your own.

- Write an affirmation that reflects a realistic intention, such as valuing your skills or becoming more confident about opportunities.

- Spend a few quiet minutes reflecting on one practical step you can take towards that goal.

You do not need special objects or direct moonlight to do this.

The October Hunter's Moon can serve as a reminder to examine what abundance means to you. Use the occasion to recognise your strengths, question limiting beliefs and take a realistic step towards the life you want.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and contains user-generated content. HT does not claim any of the predictions mentioned in the article.