As the Hunter Moon arrives, a spiritual guru explains why the Full Moon is considered an auspicious day for spiritual seekers

The October full Moon is a chance to pause, turn inward and make time for meditation. For many spiritual seekers, this lunar phase holds special meaning. Some believe it offers an opportunity to deepen their practice, while others use the night to reflect, pray and find calm.

According to HH Guruji Sundar of Aathman Awareness Centre, the full Moon can offer spiritual seekers an opportunity to explore meditation more deeply. He explains why some people associate this day with inner stillness, while others may experience restlessness.

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When is the October full Moon in 2026? According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the October full Moon, known as the Hunter’s Moon, reaches its peak on October 26, 2026, at 12:11 a.m. EDT. In the United States, the exact local date and time can vary by time zone.

The Hunter’s Moon gets its traditional name from seasonal hunting practices in the Northern Hemisphere. Beyond its place in the autumn sky, the full Moon also carries spiritual meaning for people who follow meditation and lunar traditions.

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Why is the full Moon considered auspicious for meditation? According to HH Guruji Sundar, spiritual seekers can use the full Moon as an opportunity to deepen their meditation practice.

The spiritual guru tells HT that the Moon’s relationship with Earth holds spiritual significance for meditators. He believes that the day can help advanced seekers turn inward and experience a deeper state of awareness.

As Guruji explains, “the meditator will have a graceful sail during meditation into their inner space.”

Why do some people feel restless on the full moon day? Not everyone experiences meditation in the same way. Some people may find it easy to sit quietly, while others may struggle with racing thoughts or distractions.

Guruji believes that a person’s ability to handle their inner energy influences how they experience the day. According to his teachings, regular meditation helps you observe your thoughts without letting them control your attention.

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How to meditate on the October full Moon You do not need a special room or elaborate ritual to begin. If you want to use the Hunter’s Moon as a moment for reflection, try these simple steps inspired by Aathman Awareness Centre’s guidance.

Begin with gratitude: Spend a few moments thinking about the people and experiences you appreciate.

Spend a few moments thinking about the people and experiences you appreciate. Find a comfortable position : Sit with your back naturally straight and close your eyes gently.

: Sit with your back naturally straight and close your eyes gently. Observe your thoughts : Let thoughts and feelings come and go without fighting them or following every distraction.

: Let thoughts and feelings come and go without fighting them or following every distraction. Sit in silence : Start with 10 to 15 minutes and gradually increase the time if you feel comfortable.

: Start with 10 to 15 minutes and gradually increase the time if you feel comfortable. End with a prayer: If prayer is part of your practice, offer a quiet wish for the well-being of others and yourself. You can practise these steps indoors. You do not need to look directly at the Moon or wait until it reaches its peak.

Does full Moon meditation work on other days? According to Guruji, meditation does not depend on a particular date or hour. Sincerity and regular practice matter more than waiting for a specific lunar phase.

He also shares a story about the Sufi mystic Rabi'a al-Adawiyya. When her disciples admired the beauty of the full Moon, she remained focused on her meditation and the divine presence she sought within.

The story reflects a central idea in her spiritual tradition: looking beyond an external sight can help you reflect on your inner life.

What should you remember about full Moon spirituality? The October full Moon can serve as a meaningful reminder to pause, reflect and reconnect with your spiritual practice. You can meditate, pray or spend a few quiet minutes away from daily distractions.

As Guruji’s teachings suggest, the value lies not only in the lunar phase but also in the attention and sincerity you bring to your practice.

Disclaimer: This article presents spiritual beliefs and practices for informational purposes only. Reader's discretion is advised.