What happens when you meditate in temples? A spiritual guru explains

For many people, a visit to a temple begins with offering prayers. But according to HH Guruji Sundar, founder of Aathman Awareness Centre, spending a few quiet minutes meditating inside a temple can become a deeply meaningful spiritual practice. Meditate: Instead of wasting your time on social media, spend those minutes meditating. Even a small five minutes session can do wonders to your body. If you have morning anxiety then you should consider practising at least a few minutes of meditation every day. It lowers levels of stress and anxiety and improves mood. (Unsplash)

"Temples, shrines, monasteries, churches and other holy places hold a special significance for spiritual seekers," Guruji says. He believes that ancient temples, especially Shakti Peeths and Jyotirlingas, carry powerful spiritual energy that can help seekers feel more peaceful and connected.

According to Guruji Sundar, temples, shrines, monasteries, churches and other sacred places hold special significance for those on a spiritual path. In the post, he says ancient temples, especially Shakti Peeths and Jyotirlingas, are believed to carry divine energy that can help seekers feel more peaceful and spiritually connected.

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Why do temples feel peaceful during meditation? In his Instagram post, Guruji Sundar explains that when a seeker sits silently inside a sacred space, the mind naturally begins to settle.

He says meditation in temples can help shift the mind "from chaos to stillness," making it easier to pray, reflect and experience a sense of inner calm. As distractions fade, many devotees may find it easier to focus on the present moment.

Why temple meditation may help you feel recharged? Guruji Sundar also points out that modern life often keeps people surrounded by crowds in offices, shopping malls, airports, markets and other busy places.

According to his teachings, constantly interacting with different environments can leave a person feeling mentally and spiritually drained. He believes that spending time meditating in holy places can help seekers feel refreshed and regain a sense of balance.

As shared in the post, he says the peace experienced during temple meditation can gradually influence a person's thoughts, emotions and daily life.