Do protein maxxing right with these delicious protein pancakes recipe served with a healthy Greek yoghurt cocoa drizzle
Discover this delicious recipe for fluffy protein pancakes. They are a nutritious breakfast alternative that can help maintain a healthy diet.
Protein is one of the most important nutrients you need daily to stay healthy and in shape. So, when you think of a satisfying, nutritious breakfast, you might not imagine soft, delightful pancakes drizzled with honey, paired perfectly with fresh, juicy fruit. It’s a delicious way to start your day; however, maintaining calorie intake and keeping track of what you eat comes at a cost, and for many, pancakes are a high-calorie breakfast.
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Protein pancakes
But what if there was a recipe that could give your favourite pancakes a protein-packed upgrade? On July 28, Saloni Kukreja, a chef and an Instagram food content creator, shared a detailed recipe for making protein pancakes.
“These protein pancakes are soft, fluffy and taste just like a café-style breakfast. Made with simple ingredients and topped with a creamy Greek yoghurt drizzle, they’re the perfect way to start your day on a delicious note,” she wrote.
Ingredients
1 banana
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
½ cup oats
½ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp baking soda
1 tbsp honey (or sweetener of choice)
¼ cup + 2 tbsp milk
1 egg
1 tsp coffee powder
½ tsp apple cider vinegar
- For the topping:
¼ cup high-protein Greek yoghurt
1 tbsp honey
Cocoa powder, for dusting
Method
Step 1: In a blender, add oats, banana, 1 whole egg, 1 scoop of protein powder, coffee powder, and milk. Now, blend everything well until combined.
Step 2: Add honey or a sweetener of your choice and blend the mixture well again.
Step 3: Transfer the batter into a bowl, add baking powder and baking soda, along with apple cider vinegar and one to two tablespoons of milk, and stir gently.
Step 4: On a heated pan, brush a little oil and add a ladleful of batter.
Step 5: Flip the pancake once 80% cooked and has a nice golden brown colour. Flip again and remove from the heat once completely cooked.
Step 6: In a bowl, whisk together Greek yoghurt along with a tablespoon of honey.
Step 7: Stack the pancakes on a plate and add the yoghurt drizzle on top of the pancakes. Dust cocoa powder on top and enjoy.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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