Did you know about the hidden allergy hotspots that you visit every day? Dr Ashish Kumar Prakash explains

“People may also be exposed to strong fragrances, room fresheners, cleaning products and even scented candles, which can irritate the nose, throat and airways,” he stated. “This is particularly noticeable in people who already have a tendency towards allergies or asthma .”

In offices, carpets, upholstered chairs, dusty workstations, old files, damp corners and poorly maintained AC filters can all become potential allergy hotspots, shared Dr Prakash.

“Since these are enclosed spaces, dust, dust mites, mould, pollen, and other airborne particles can accumulate and circulate through the air-conditioning system,” pointed out the physician. He went on to caution us about the particular hotspots in these areas.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prakash stated, “ Allergies are not limited to obvious places like parks, gardens or dusty roads. We often overlook the environments where we spend most of our day, such as offices, metro coaches and cabs.”

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Every monsoon season, allergies rise, and according to respiratory and sleep medicine expert Dr Ashish Kumar Prakash, we often step into allergy hotspots in our everyday lives without even realising it.

Cabs and public transport are another overlooked source of allergens.

As Dr Prakash explained, “These spaces are shared by many people throughout the day, and air is often recirculated rather than completely replaced with fresh air. Dust and allergens can settle on seats, carpets and other surfaces and get stirred back into the air as people move around.”

Symptoms of allergy According to the physician, one useful clue about discovering allergy hotspots is the pattern of symptoms.

In his words, “If someone consistently starts sneezing, develops a runny or blocked nose, itchy or watery eyes, coughing or throat irritation during their commute or after spending several hours at work, but feels better after leaving that environment, they should not ignore the pattern. It does not necessarily mean that the office or vehicle is the only cause, but it is worth discussing with a doctor.”

Preventive measures to take against allergies Dr Prakash pointed out that the answer to avoiding allergies is not to avoid air conditioning, metros or cabs altogether. Simple measures can make a difference.

“AC filters should be cleaned and maintained regularly, workspaces should be kept free of accumulated dust, damp areas should be addressed promptly, and unnecessary fragrances should be avoided,” he stated. “Better ventilation can also help improve indoor air quality.”

Most importantly, recurring symptoms should not always be dismissed as “just an allergy”. If symptoms are persistent, affecting sleep or daily activities, or are accompanied by wheezing or breathing difficulty, a medical evaluation is advisable.

“Identifying the trigger early can help people manage their symptoms better and prevent repeated exposure,” expressed Dr Prakash.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Ashish Kumar Prakash is the associate director of the department of respiratory and sleep medicine at Medanta, Gurugram. He has over 21 years of experience in interventional pulmonary medicine.